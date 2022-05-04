How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts online, live stream 2022-23 season

The Colts traded for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in hopes to turn the team into a team that can win the AFC South.

The Colts were a solid team last year and finished with a 9-8 record and No. 2 in the AFC South standings. Jonathan Taylor had one of the most impressive seasons in recent history and Carson Wentz was a steady quarterback throughout the season.

Things have changed in Indianapolis, however. The Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders and then, shortly after, made another trade to get veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan, 36, will eclipse 60,000 passing yards this season, a feat only accomplished by seven other quarterbacks in NFL history.

This year, the Colts didn't have a first-round pick but drafted wide receiver Alec Pierce with their first selection in the second round. With TY Hilton being released, the Colts will be looking for another receiver on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr.

The defense for the Colts last season was average. Indianapolis focused its first few selections on offensive players before drafting a safety at the end of the third round. This could be a year where the Colts challenge the Titans for the top of the AFC South. The team has been building for a few years and has and has a Hall of Fame-level quarterback still posting good, consistent numbers.

This team should look better than it did last year, but much of that hinges on the play of the quarterback.

