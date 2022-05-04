Skip to main content

How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts Online All Season Long

The Colts traded for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in hopes to turn the team into a team that can win the AFC South.

The Colts were a solid team last year and finished with a 9-8 record and No. 2 in the AFC South standings. Jonathan Taylor had one of the most impressive seasons in recent history and Carson Wentz was a steady quarterback throughout the season.

Things have changed in Indianapolis, however. The Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders and then, shortly after, made another trade to get veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan, 36, will eclipse 60,000 passing yards this season, a feat only accomplished by seven other quarterbacks in NFL history.

This year, the Colts didn't have a first-round pick but drafted wide receiver Alec Pierce with their first selection in the second round. With TY Hilton being released, the Colts will be looking for another receiver on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr.

Watch the Indianapolis Colts online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The defense for the Colts last season was average. Indianapolis focused its first few selections on offensive players before drafting a safety at the end of the third round. This could be a year where the Colts challenge the Titans for the top of the AFC South. The team has been building for a few years and has and has a Hall of Fame-level quarterback still posting good, consistent numbers.

This team should look better than it did last year, but much of that hinges on the play of the quarterback.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts online, live stream 2022-23 season

By Adam Childs21 seconds ago
imago1011673495h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

By Christine Brown23 minutes ago
karim-benzema
SI Guide

Man City, Real Madrid Face Off for Champions League Final Berth

By Kevin Sweeney33 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
USATSI_18198120
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Houston Texans Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions
NFL

How to Watch the Detroit Lions Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy