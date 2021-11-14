Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during third quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 5

    The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in an AFC South clash. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

    Colts vs Jaguars Betting Information

    Colts

    -10

    47.5

    Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (26.1).
    • The Colts average 371.0 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars give up per outing.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Jaguars average 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts surrender (23.7).
    • The Jaguars rack up 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow per contest (367.2).
    • This year the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has compiled 2,198 passing yards (244.2 per game) while connecting on 190 of 300 throws (63.3%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has tacked on 121 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 13.4 per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 821 rushing yards (91.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 50 passes for a team best 658 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.
    • DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 78 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and five passes defended nine this season.

    Colts Injuries: Jack Doyle: Out (Concussion), Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) with a 59.5% completion percentage (176-for-296), throwing for eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also has 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has churned out a team-best 482 rushing yards (60.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He has added 18 receptions for 133 yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 60 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 399 yards (49.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Damien Wilson has totaled 59 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Jaguars Injuries: Gardner Minshew: Out (Right Thumb), Josh Jones: Questionable (Chest), Doug Costin: Out (Concussion), Dakota Allen: Out (Ankle), Brandon Linder: Questionable (Back), Devine Ozigbo: Out (Hamstring), Laviska Shenault Jr.: Out (Hamstring)

    How To Watch

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
