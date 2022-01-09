How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) host the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Colts score just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars surrender (27.9).

The Colts collect just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (360.6).

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts give up (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 304.6 yards per game, 40.2 fewer yards than the 344.8 the Colts give up.

This year the Jaguars have 29 turnovers, four fewer than the Colts have takeaways (33).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has posted 3,378 passing yards (211.1 YPG) with a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487) while registering 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 198 rushing yards via 54 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 1,734 yards (108.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 37 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,018 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.

DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding nine TFL and 65 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 127 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.

Darius Leonard has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 115 tackles, four TFL, and eight passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Xavier Rhodes CB Hamstring Out DeForest Buckner DT Knee Questionable E.J. Speed LB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Reed OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice T.Y. Hilton WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jack Doyle TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Eric Fisher OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Michael Pittman Jr. WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice George Odum S Calf Full Participation In Practice Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 63 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Marvin Jones Jr. has grabbed 66 passes for a team-high 744 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 46.5 yards per game.

Josh Allen has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 103 tackles and three TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Tyson Campbell has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 16 this season.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malcom Brown DT Not injury related-rest Full Participation In Practice James O'Shaughnessy TE Hip Out Damien Wilson LB Non injury related - rest Full Participation In Practice Myles Jack LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Marvin Jones Jr. WR Non injury related - rest Full Participation In Practice Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ryquell Armstead RB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Patriots W 27-17 Home 12/25/2021 Cardinals W 22-16 Away 1/2/2022 Raiders L 23-20 Home 1/9/2022 Jaguars - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Houston L 30-16 Home 12/26/2021 New York L 26-21 Away 1/2/2022 New England L 50-10 Away 1/9/2022 Indianapolis - Home

