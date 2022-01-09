How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) host the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Colts score just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars surrender (27.9).
- The Colts collect just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (360.6).
- The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
- The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts give up (21.2).
- The Jaguars collect 304.6 yards per game, 40.2 fewer yards than the 344.8 the Colts give up.
- This year the Jaguars have 29 turnovers, four fewer than the Colts have takeaways (33).
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has posted 3,378 passing yards (211.1 YPG) with a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487) while registering 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 198 rushing yards via 54 carries and one rushing touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 1,734 yards (108.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 37 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,018 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.
- DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding nine TFL and 65 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke's 127 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Darius Leonard has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 115 tackles, four TFL, and eight passes defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Hamstring
Out
DeForest Buckner
DT
Knee
Questionable
E.J. Speed
LB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Reed
OG
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Fisher
OT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
George Odum
S
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 63 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has grabbed 66 passes for a team-high 744 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 46.5 yards per game.
- Josh Allen has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 103 tackles and three TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Tyson Campbell has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 16 this season.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malcom Brown
DT
Not injury related-rest
Full Participation In Practice
James O'Shaughnessy
TE
Hip
Out
Damien Wilson
LB
Non injury related - rest
Full Participation In Practice
Myles Jack
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marvin Jones Jr.
WR
Non injury related - rest
Full Participation In Practice
Dakota Allen
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Ryquell Armstead
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Patriots
W 27-17
Home
12/25/2021
Cardinals
W 22-16
Away
1/2/2022
Raiders
L 23-20
Home
1/9/2022
Jaguars
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Houston
L 30-16
Home
12/26/2021
New York
L 26-21
Away
1/2/2022
New England
L 50-10
Away
1/9/2022
Indianapolis
-
Home
