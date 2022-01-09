Skip to main content

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) host the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

  • This year, the Colts score just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars surrender (27.9).
  • The Colts collect just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (360.6).
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
  • The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts give up (21.2).
  • The Jaguars collect 304.6 yards per game, 40.2 fewer yards than the 344.8 the Colts give up.
  • This year the Jaguars have 29 turnovers, four fewer than the Colts have takeaways (33).

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz has posted 3,378 passing yards (211.1 YPG) with a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487) while registering 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 198 rushing yards via 54 carries and one rushing touchdown.
  • Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 1,734 yards (108.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 37 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,018 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.
  • DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding nine TFL and 65 tackles.
  • Bobby Okereke's 127 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Darius Leonard has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 115 tackles, four TFL, and eight passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Hamstring

Out

DeForest Buckner

DT

Knee

Questionable

E.J. Speed

LB

Hip

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chris Reed

OG

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

T.Y. Hilton

WR

Rest

Limited Participation In Practice

Jack Doyle

TE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Eric Fisher

OT

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

George Odum

S

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

  • Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 63 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Marvin Jones Jr. has grabbed 66 passes for a team-high 744 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 46.5 yards per game.
  • Josh Allen has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 103 tackles and three TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • Tyson Campbell has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 16 this season.

Jaguars Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Malcom Brown

DT

Not injury related-rest

Full Participation In Practice

James O'Shaughnessy

TE

Hip

Out

Damien Wilson

LB

Non injury related - rest

Full Participation In Practice

Myles Jack

LB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Marvin Jones Jr.

WR

Non injury related - rest

Full Participation In Practice

Dakota Allen

LB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Ryquell Armstead

RB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Patriots

W 27-17

Home

12/25/2021

Cardinals

W 22-16

Away

1/2/2022

Raiders

L 23-20

Home

1/9/2022

Jaguars

-

Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Houston

L 30-16

Home

12/26/2021

New York

L 26-21

Away

1/2/2022

New England

L 50-10

Away

1/9/2022

Indianapolis

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

