    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) enter a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

    Indianapolis and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Colts score 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Raiders surrender.
    • The Colts rack up 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per matchup (335.3).
    • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
    • The Raiders put up per game (21.1) than the Colts allow (21.1).
    • The Raiders rack up 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346.0).
    • This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

    Colts Impact Players

    • This year Carson Wentz has 3,230 passing yards (215.3 yards per game) while going 289-for-460 (62.8%) and throwing 25 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has tacked on 188 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 297 carries for a team-leading 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 yards per game) and 17 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 36 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 76 passes for a team-high 971 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 64.7 receiving yards per game.
    • DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has racked up 118 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
    • Kenny Moore II has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 86 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: Khari Willis: Out (Concussion), Will Holden: Out (Ankle), Michael Pittman Jr.: Questionable (Concussion), Rock Ya-Sin: Out (Concussion)

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has thrown for 4,363 yards while completing 68.7% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (290.9 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 677 yards on 175 attempts (45.1 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 21.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 48 passes for 319 yards.
    • Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (63.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 138 tackles and 5.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

    Raiders Injuries: Maurice Hurst: Questionable (Calf), Trent Brown: Out (Knee), Denzelle Good: Questionable (Ankle), Lamarcus Joyner: Questionable (Thigh)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
