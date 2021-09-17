September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
A pass to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes incomplete as he's guarded by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A pass to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes incomplete as he's guarded by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Rams

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis

Rams vs Colts Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rams

-3.5

48

Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats

  • The Rams racked up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.
  • The Rams averaged 44.9 more yards per game (377.0) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last year.
  • The Rams had 25 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.
  • The Colts put up 9.7 more points per game (28.2) than the Rams surrendered (18.5) last season.
  • The Colts averaged 96.2 more yards per game (378.1) than the Rams allowed per matchup (281.9) last year.
  • The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-for-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • A year ago Darrell Henderson churned out 624 rushing yards (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Last season Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and recorded 92 catches for 974 yards with three touchdowns.
  • Aaron Donald boasted an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles last year.
  • Troy Reeder totaled 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his last campaign.
  • Darious Williams intercepted four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards while completing 57.4% of his passes last year, with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (163.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and five TDs.
  • Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown.
  • Zach Pascal reeled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.
  • DeForest Buckner had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Kenny Moore II intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended last season.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the game winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy