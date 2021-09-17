A pass to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes incomplete as he's guarded by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Rams -3.5 48

Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats

The Rams racked up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.

The Rams averaged 44.9 more yards per game (377.0) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last year.

The Rams had 25 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.

The Colts put up 9.7 more points per game (28.2) than the Rams surrendered (18.5) last season.

The Colts averaged 96.2 more yards per game (378.1) than the Rams allowed per matchup (281.9) last year.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-for-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

A year ago Darrell Henderson churned out 624 rushing yards (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last season Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and recorded 92 catches for 974 yards with three touchdowns.

Aaron Donald boasted an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles last year.

Troy Reeder totaled 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his last campaign.

Darious Williams intercepted four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards while completing 57.4% of his passes last year, with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (163.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and five TDs.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown.

Zach Pascal reeled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.

DeForest Buckner had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Kenny Moore II intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended last season.

Regional restrictions apply.