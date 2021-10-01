The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Miami and Indianapolis Stats
- The Dolphins put up 11.7 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Colts give up (26.7).
- The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Colts allow per matchup (373.3).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).
- The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
- The Colts average 315.0 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.
- The Colts have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (5).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has compiled 384 passing yards (128.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 89 throws (62.9%), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 49 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 16.3 per game.
- Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game). He has added 12 catches for 57 yards .
- Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 27 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 167 yards (55.7 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has collected 24 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 10 tackles and three passes defended three this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Michael Deiter
OL
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jerome Baker
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Will Fuller V
WR
Chest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Xavien Howard
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and a 60.4% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 60 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has taken 42 carries for a team-leading 171 rushing yards (57.0 per game). He's also caught eight passes for 70 yards (23.3 receiving yards per game).
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).
- Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has totaled 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mark Glowinski
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Antwaun Woods
DT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Fisher
OT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Carson Wentz
QB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Khari Willis
S
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Quenton Nelson
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Patriots
W 17-16
Away
9/19/2021
Bills
L 35-0
Home
9/26/2021
Raiders
L 31-28
Away
10/3/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/10/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
10/17/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/24/2021
Falcons
-
Home
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Seattle
L 28-16
Home
9/19/2021
Los Angeles
L 27-24
Home
9/26/2021
Tennessee
L 25-16
Away
10/3/2021
Miami
-
Away
10/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/17/2021
Houston
-
Home
10/24/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
