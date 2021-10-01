Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami and Indianapolis Stats

The Dolphins put up 11.7 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Colts give up (26.7).

The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Colts allow per matchup (373.3).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).

The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).

The Colts average 315.0 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.

The Colts have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (5).

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has compiled 384 passing yards (128.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 89 throws (62.9%), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 49 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 16.3 per game.

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game). He has added 12 catches for 57 yards .

Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 27 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 167 yards (55.7 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.

Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has collected 24 tackles and leads the team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 10 tackles and three passes defended three this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Deiter OL Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jerome Baker LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Will Fuller V WR Chest Did Not Participate In Practice Xavien Howard CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and a 60.4% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 60 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 42 carries for a team-leading 171 rushing yards (57.0 per game). He's also caught eight passes for 70 yards (23.3 receiving yards per game).

Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).

Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has totaled 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mark Glowinski OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Antwaun Woods DT Back Limited Participation In Practice Darius Leonard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Eric Fisher OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Carson Wentz QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Taylor RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Khari Willis S Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OL Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Quenton Nelson OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jack Doyle TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Patriots W 17-16 Away 9/19/2021 Bills L 35-0 Home 9/26/2021 Raiders L 31-28 Away 10/3/2021 Colts - Home 10/10/2021 Buccaneers - Away 10/17/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/24/2021 Falcons - Home

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Seattle L 28-16 Home 9/19/2021 Los Angeles L 27-24 Home 9/26/2021 Tennessee L 25-16 Away 10/3/2021 Miami - Away 10/11/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/17/2021 Houston - Home 10/24/2021 San Francisco - Away

