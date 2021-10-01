October 1, 2021
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Miami and Indianapolis Stats

  • The Dolphins put up 11.7 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Colts give up (26.7).
  • The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Colts allow per matchup (373.3).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).
  • The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
  • The Colts average 315.0 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (5).

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Jacoby Brissett has compiled 384 passing yards (128.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 89 throws (62.9%), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 49 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 16.3 per game.
  • Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game). He has added 12 catches for 57 yards .
  • Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 27 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 167 yards (55.7 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.
  • Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has collected 24 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
  • Xavien Howard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 10 tackles and three passes defended three this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Michael Deiter

OL

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jerome Baker

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Will Fuller V

WR

Chest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Xavien Howard

CB

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

DeVante Parker

WR

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Brandon Jones

S

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz has 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and a 60.4% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 60 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
  • Jonathan Taylor has taken 42 carries for a team-leading 171 rushing yards (57.0 per game). He's also caught eight passes for 70 yards (23.3 receiving yards per game).
  • Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).
  • Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
  • Bobby Okereke has totaled 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Colts Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Mark Glowinski

OG

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Antwaun Woods

DT

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Darius Leonard

LB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Eric Fisher

OT

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Carson Wentz

QB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Khari Willis

S

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Braden Smith

OL

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kwity Paye

DE

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Quenton Nelson

OL

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jack Doyle

TE

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Patriots

W 17-16

Away

9/19/2021

Bills

L 35-0

Home

9/26/2021

Raiders

L 31-28

Away

10/3/2021

Colts

-

Home

10/10/2021

Buccaneers

-

Away

10/17/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

10/24/2021

Falcons

-

Home

Colts Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Seattle

L 28-16

Home

9/19/2021

Los Angeles

L 27-24

Home

9/26/2021

Tennessee

L 25-16

Away

10/3/2021

Miami

-

Away

10/11/2021

Baltimore

-

Away

10/17/2021

Houston

-

Home

10/24/2021

San Francisco

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

