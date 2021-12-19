Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. New England

    Colts vs Patriots Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colts

    -2.5

    45

    Indianapolis and New England Stats

    • The Colts average 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots allow (15.4).
    • The Colts collect 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).
    • This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).
    • The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts give up (21.8).
    • The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts give up per contest (342.1).
    • This year the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has passed for 2,948 yards (266-for-420), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions (226.8 YPG). He's also run 41 times for 167 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 1,348 rushing yards (103.7 YPG) and racked up 16 touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 336 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has grabbed 67 passes for a team best 882 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 67.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 107 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Kenny Moore II has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee), DeForest Buckner: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Castonzo: Questionable (Knee)

    Patriots Impact Players

    • This campaign, Mac Jones has racked up 2,869 passing yards (220.7 per game) while completing 270 of 384 passes (70.3%), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has taken 164 carries for a team-leading 754 rushing yards (58.0 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
    • This season Kendrick Bourne has 42 catches and leads the team with 623 yards (47.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 80 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

    Patriots Injuries: Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (Ankle), James White: Questionable (Foot), Jonathan Jones: Questionable (Neck), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Herron: Questionable (Ankle), J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Donte Moncrief: Questionable (Thigh)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
