The New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

TV: NFL Network

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. New England

Favorite Spread Total Colts -2.5 45

Indianapolis and New England Stats

The Colts average 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots allow (15.4).

The Colts collect 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).

This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).

The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts give up (21.8).

The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts give up per contest (342.1).

This year the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 2,948 yards (266-for-420), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions (226.8 YPG). He's also run 41 times for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 1,348 rushing yards (103.7 YPG) and racked up 16 touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 336 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has grabbed 67 passes for a team best 882 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 67.8 receiving yards per game.

This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 107 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Kenny Moore II has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended.

Colts Injuries: Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee), DeForest Buckner: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Castonzo: Questionable (Knee)

Patriots Impact Players

This campaign, Mac Jones has racked up 2,869 passing yards (220.7 per game) while completing 270 of 384 passes (70.3%), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Damien Harris has taken 164 carries for a team-leading 754 rushing yards (58.0 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

This season Kendrick Bourne has 42 catches and leads the team with 623 yards (47.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 80 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

Patriots Injuries: Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (Ankle), James White: Questionable (Foot), Jonathan Jones: Questionable (Neck), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Herron: Questionable (Ankle), J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Donte Moncrief: Questionable (Thigh)

