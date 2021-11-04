Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) celebrates the victory with New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) at the conclusion of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) celebrates the victory with New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) at the conclusion of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

    The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Jets

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. New York

    Colts vs Jets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colts

    -10

    45

    Indianapolis and New York Stats

    • The Colts put up 25.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets give up per outing (29.4).
    • The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
    • This year the Jets put up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts surrender (22.9).
    • The Jets rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up per outing (352.4).
    • This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has collected 1,926 passing yards (240.8 per game) while connecting on 168 of 270 passes (62.2%), with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has tacked on 108 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 13.5 per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has picked up a team-leading 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He has added 21 catches for 265 yards (also a team high) with one receiving touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 45 catches for 594 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times, and averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has totaled 67 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Darius Leonard has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: T.Y. Hilton: Doubtful (Groin), Ashton Dulin: Out (Knee), Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Johnson: Questionable (Knee)

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (166.9 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has taken 73 carries for a team-leading 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 226 yards .
    • Corey Davis has been targeted 42 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 349 yards (49.9 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • Quinnen Williams has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley's 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Shaq Lawson leads the team with one interception and has added 12 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

    Jets Injuries: Josh Andrews: Questionable (Shoulder), Sam Ficken: Doubtful (Right Groin), Quinnen Williams: Doubtful (Hamstring), Blake Cashman: Out (Hamstring), Vyncint Smith: Doubtful (Groin), Connor McGovern: Questionable (Knee), Nathan Shepherd: Questionable (Back), John Franklin-Myers: Questionable (Knee), Trevon Wesco: Out (Ankle), Jamison Crowder: Questionable (Groin), Sam Darnold: Doubtful (Right Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    USATSI_15845083
