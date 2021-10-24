Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
San Francisco and Indianapolis Stats
- This year, the 49ers average just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).
- The 49ers rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts allow per matchup (366.5).
- The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.
- This year the Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).
- The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).
- The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185 YPG) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118) while registering five touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has taken 45 attempts for a team-leading 189 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Deebo Samuel has 31 catches (52 targets) and paces his team with 548 receiving yards (109.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 19 tackles.
- Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 45 tackles and two TFL over the current campaign.
49ers Injury Report
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has 1,545 passing yards (257.5 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage (124-for-193), throwing for nine touchdowns with one interception. He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries.
- Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 15 catches for 210 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.
- This season Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 catches and leads the team with 403 yards (67.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has totaled 51 tackles, one TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended six this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Julian Blackmon
S
Achilles
Limited Participation In Practice
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyquan Lewis
DT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Wilkins
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Sendejo
FS
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Packers
L 30-28
Home
10/3/2021
Seahawks
L 28-21
Home
10/10/2021
Cardinals
L 17-10
Away
10/24/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/31/2021
Bears
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
11/15/2021
Rams
-
Home
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Miami
W 27-17
Away
10/11/2021
Baltimore
L 31-25
Away
10/17/2021
Houston
W 31-3
Home
10/24/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
10/31/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
11/4/2021
New York
-
Home
11/14/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
