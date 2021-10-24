Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Levi's Stadium

San Francisco and Indianapolis Stats

This year, the 49ers average just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).

The 49ers rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts allow per matchup (366.5).

The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.

This year the Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).

The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185 YPG) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118) while registering five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has taken 45 attempts for a team-leading 189 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel has 31 catches (52 targets) and paces his team with 548 receiving yards (109.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 19 tackles.

Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 45 tackles and two TFL over the current campaign.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has 1,545 passing yards (257.5 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage (124-for-193), throwing for nine touchdowns with one interception. He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 15 catches for 210 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.

This season Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 catches and leads the team with 403 yards (67.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has totaled 51 tackles, one TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Julian Blackmon S Achilles Limited Participation In Practice Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OL Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tyquan Lewis DT Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Leonard LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice T.Y. Hilton WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Wilkins RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Sendejo FS Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Packers L 30-28 Home 10/3/2021 Seahawks L 28-21 Home 10/10/2021 Cardinals L 17-10 Away 10/24/2021 Colts - Home 10/31/2021 Bears - Away 11/7/2021 Cardinals - Home 11/15/2021 Rams - Home

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Miami W 27-17 Away 10/11/2021 Baltimore L 31-25 Away 10/17/2021 Houston W 31-3 Home 10/24/2021 San Francisco - Away 10/31/2021 Tennessee - Home 11/4/2021 New York - Home 11/14/2021 Jacksonville - Home

