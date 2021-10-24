Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts

    San Francisco and Indianapolis Stats

    • This year, the 49ers average just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).
    • The 49ers rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts allow per matchup (366.5).
    • The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.
    • This year the Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).
    • The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).
    • The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185 YPG) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118) while registering five touchdowns and two interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has taken 45 attempts for a team-leading 189 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Deebo Samuel has 31 catches (52 targets) and paces his team with 548 receiving yards (109.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 45 tackles and two TFL over the current campaign.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has 1,545 passing yards (257.5 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage (124-for-193), throwing for nine touchdowns with one interception. He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries.
    • Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 15 catches for 210 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.
    • This season Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 catches and leads the team with 403 yards (67.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Al-Quadin Muhammad has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has totaled 51 tackles, one TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Julian Blackmon

    S

    Achilles

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rock Ya-Sin

    CB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Braden Smith

    OL

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kwity Paye

    DE

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyquan Lewis

    DT

    Elbow

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.Y. Hilton

    WR

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Wilkins

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Sendejo

    FS

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Packers

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Seahawks

    L 28-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Cardinals

    L 17-10

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Miami

    W 27-17

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Baltimore

    L 31-25

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Houston

    W 31-3

    Home

    10/24/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) chases after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965558
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at 49ers

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16993282
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

    2 hours ago
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17005511
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Thunder

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy