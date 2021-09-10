September 10, 2021
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) works through a drill Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind

The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Seahawks

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Indianapolis

Seahawks vs Colts Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Seahawks

-3

-110

-110

49

-111

-109

-153

+129

Seattle and Indianapolis Stats

  • The Seahawks racked up 6.1 more points per game (28.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.
  • The Seahawks averaged 37.4 more yards per game (369.5) than the Colts allowed per matchup (332.1) last season.
  • The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last year, seven fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).
  • The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last year, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrendered (23.2).
  • The Colts racked up just 2.5 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Seahawks allowed per outing (380.6) last year.
  • The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, seven fewer times than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22).

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson threw for 4,212 yards (263.3 yards per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes (384-of-558), with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 83 times for 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
  • A season ago, Chris Carson churned out 681 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards (17.9 receiving yards per game) with four receiving touchdowns.
  • Last season, D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards (81.4 ypg) with 10 touchdowns.
  • Jamal Adams had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles.
  • Bobby Wagner's 2020 campaign saw him total 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz collected 2,620 passing yards (163.8 yards per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last year (251-of-437), while throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per game.
  • Jonathan Taylor took 232 carries for 1,169 rushing yards a season ago (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 299 yards (19.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
  • Last season Zach Pascal was targeted 71 times and notched 44 catches for 629 yards (39.3 ypg) with five touchdowns.
  • DeForest Buckner had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Kenny Moore II intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended last season.

Seahawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Colts

-

Away

9/19/2021

Titans

-

Home

9/26/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/3/2021

49ers

-

Away

Colts Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Seattle

-

Home

9/19/2021

Los Angeles

-

Home

9/26/2021

Tennessee

-

Away

10/3/2021

Miami

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

