Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) works through a drill Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind

The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

How to Watch Colts vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks -3 -110 -110 49 -111 -109 -153 +129

Seattle and Indianapolis Stats

The Seahawks racked up 6.1 more points per game (28.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.

The Seahawks averaged 37.4 more yards per game (369.5) than the Colts allowed per matchup (332.1) last season.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last year, seven fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).

The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last year, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrendered (23.2).

The Colts racked up just 2.5 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Seahawks allowed per outing (380.6) last year.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, seven fewer times than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson threw for 4,212 yards (263.3 yards per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes (384-of-558), with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 83 times for 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

A season ago, Chris Carson churned out 681 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards (17.9 receiving yards per game) with four receiving touchdowns.

Last season, D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards (81.4 ypg) with 10 touchdowns.

Jamal Adams had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 2020 campaign saw him total 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz collected 2,620 passing yards (163.8 yards per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last year (251-of-437), while throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor took 232 carries for 1,169 rushing yards a season ago (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 299 yards (19.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Last season Zach Pascal was targeted 71 times and notched 44 catches for 629 yards (39.3 ypg) with five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Kenny Moore II intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended last season.

Seahawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Colts - Away 9/19/2021 Titans - Home 9/26/2021 Vikings - Away 10/3/2021 49ers - Away

Colts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Seattle - Home 9/19/2021 Los Angeles - Home 9/26/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/3/2021 Miami - Away

