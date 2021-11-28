Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) visit a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) squad on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have won three straight games. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

    Buccaneers vs Colts Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -3

    53

    Tampa Bay and Indianapolis Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per outing (358.8).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
    • The Colts average 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.2).
    • The Colts average 364.0 yards per game, 41.9 more yards than the 322.1 the Buccaneers allow.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 3,177 passing yards (317.7 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (284-for-423) while firing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-high 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and four scores. He has added 44 receptions for 323 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has 63 catches (83 targets) and paces his team with 782 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White has collected 87 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Donovan Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Jamel Dean: Out (Concussion), Ali Marpet: Questionable (Concussion), Tanner Hudson: Out (Not Injury Related), A.Q. Shipley: Out (Neck)

    Colts Impact Players

    • This season Carson Wentz has put up 2,484 passing yards (225.8 per game) while going 223-for-354 (63%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 138 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 322 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 57 catches for 752 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 68.4 receiving yards per game.
    • DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has totaled 93 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Kenny Moore II leads the team with three interceptions and has added 70 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: Quenton Nelson: Questionable (Back), Bobby Okereke: Out (Ankle), Ryan Kelly: Questionable (Neck), Anthony Walker: Questionable (Ribs), Philip Rivers: Questionable (Toe), Khari Willis: Questionable (Ribs), Isaiah Rodgers: Questionable (Knee), Zach Pascal: Questionable (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    1 hour ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy