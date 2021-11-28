Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) visit a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) squad on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have won three straight games. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -3 53

Tampa Bay and Indianapolis Stats

This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).

The Buccaneers rack up 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per outing (358.8).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

The Colts average 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.2).

The Colts average 364.0 yards per game, 41.9 more yards than the 322.1 the Buccaneers allow.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has put up 3,177 passing yards (317.7 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (284-for-423) while firing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-high 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and four scores. He has added 44 receptions for 323 yards .

Chris Godwin has 63 catches (83 targets) and paces his team with 782 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White has collected 87 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Donovan Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Jamel Dean: Out (Concussion), Ali Marpet: Questionable (Concussion), Tanner Hudson: Out (Not Injury Related), A.Q. Shipley: Out (Neck)

Colts Impact Players

This season Carson Wentz has put up 2,484 passing yards (225.8 per game) while going 223-for-354 (63%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 138 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 322 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 57 catches for 752 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 68.4 receiving yards per game.

DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has totaled 93 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Kenny Moore II leads the team with three interceptions and has added 70 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended.

Colts Injuries: Quenton Nelson: Questionable (Back), Bobby Okereke: Out (Ankle), Ryan Kelly: Questionable (Neck), Anthony Walker: Questionable (Ribs), Philip Rivers: Questionable (Toe), Khari Willis: Questionable (Ribs), Isaiah Rodgers: Questionable (Knee), Zach Pascal: Questionable (Knee)

