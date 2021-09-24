Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaves the field after the Titans beat the Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 177

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in an AFC South showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium

Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats

Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts gave up (22.6).

The Titans racked up 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last year.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.

The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans surrendered.

The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up (398.3) per outing last season.

Last year the Colts had 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Titans had takeaways (23).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill recorded 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.

Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards on 378 carries (126.7 yards per game) and scored 17 touchdowns a season ago.

A.J. Brown hauled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year with 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.

Bud Dupree boasted an impressive stat line of eight sacks, eight TFL and 31 tackles last year.

In last year's campaign, Kevin Byard racked up 111 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

Last season, Janoris Jenkins grabbed three interceptions and added 55 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Jackson DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ty Sambrailo OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Derick Roberson OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Brown WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ben Jones C Knee Full Participation In Practice Derrick Henry RB Rest Full Participation In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jayon Brown LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Lewan OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Anthony Firkser TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Caleb Farley CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz racked up 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.

Jonathan Taylor picked up 1,169 rushing yards (77.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also tacked on 36 catches for 299 yards with one receiving TD.

Zach Pascal reeled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.

Last season DeForest Buckner racked up 9.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard collected 132 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.

Last season Kenny Moore II grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eric Fisher OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jack Doyle TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Leonard LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Pascal WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Julian Blackmon S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Parris Campbell WR Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Carson Wentz QB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OL Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Xavier Rhodes CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Glasgow LB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Cardinals L 38-13 Home 9/19/2021 Seahawks W 33-30 Away 9/26/2021 Colts - Home 10/3/2021 Jets - Away 10/10/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/18/2021 Bills - Home

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Seattle L 28-16 Home 9/19/2021 Los Angeles L 27-24 Home 9/26/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/3/2021 Miami - Away 10/11/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/17/2021 Houston - Home

