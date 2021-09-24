September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaves the field after the Titans beat the Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 177

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in an AFC South showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats

  • Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts gave up (22.6).
  • The Titans racked up 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last year.
  • The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.
  • The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans surrendered.
  • The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up (398.3) per outing last season.
  • Last year the Colts had 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Titans had takeaways (23).

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill recorded 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.
  • Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards on 378 carries (126.7 yards per game) and scored 17 touchdowns a season ago.
  • A.J. Brown hauled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year with 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.
  • Bud Dupree boasted an impressive stat line of eight sacks, eight TFL and 31 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, Kevin Byard racked up 111 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.
  • Last season, Janoris Jenkins grabbed three interceptions and added 55 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Chris Jackson

DB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ty Sambrailo

OT

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

Derick Roberson

OLB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

A.J. Brown

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Rodger Saffold

OG

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Ben Jones

C

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Derrick Henry

RB

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Bud Dupree

OLB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Jayon Brown

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Taylor Lewan

OT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Anthony Firkser

TE

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Caleb Farley

CB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz racked up 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.
  • Jonathan Taylor picked up 1,169 rushing yards (77.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also tacked on 36 catches for 299 yards with one receiving TD.
  • Zach Pascal reeled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.
  • Last season DeForest Buckner racked up 9.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard collected 132 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.
  • Last season Kenny Moore II grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Eric Fisher

OT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jack Doyle

TE

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Darius Leonard

LB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Zach Pascal

WR

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Julian Blackmon

S

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Parris Campbell

WR

Abdomen

Limited Participation In Practice

Carson Wentz

QB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Braden Smith

OL

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jordan Glasgow

LB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Cardinals

L 38-13

Home

9/19/2021

Seahawks

W 33-30

Away

9/26/2021

Colts

-

Home

10/3/2021

Jets

-

Away

10/10/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

10/18/2021

Bills

-

Home

Colts Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Seattle

L 28-16

Home

9/19/2021

Los Angeles

L 27-24

Home

9/26/2021

Tennessee

-

Away

10/3/2021

Miami

-

Away

10/11/2021

Baltimore

-

Away

10/17/2021

Houston

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

