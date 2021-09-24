The Tennessee Titans (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in an AFC South showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats
- Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts gave up (22.6).
- The Titans racked up 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last year.
- The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.
- The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans surrendered.
- The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up (398.3) per outing last season.
- Last year the Colts had 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Titans had takeaways (23).
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill recorded 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.
- Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards on 378 carries (126.7 yards per game) and scored 17 touchdowns a season ago.
- A.J. Brown hauled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year with 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.
- Bud Dupree boasted an impressive stat line of eight sacks, eight TFL and 31 tackles last year.
- In last year's campaign, Kevin Byard racked up 111 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.
- Last season, Janoris Jenkins grabbed three interceptions and added 55 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chris Jackson
DB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ty Sambrailo
OT
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Derick Roberson
OLB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Jones
C
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Henry
RB
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jayon Brown
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Lewan
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Firkser
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Caleb Farley
CB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz racked up 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.
- Jonathan Taylor picked up 1,169 rushing yards (77.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also tacked on 36 catches for 299 yards with one receiving TD.
- Zach Pascal reeled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.
- Last season DeForest Buckner racked up 9.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Over his 2020 campaign, Darius Leonard collected 132 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.
- Last season Kenny Moore II grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Eric Fisher
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Zach Pascal
WR
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Julian Blackmon
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Parris Campbell
WR
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Carson Wentz
QB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Glasgow
LB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Cardinals
L 38-13
Home
9/19/2021
Seahawks
W 33-30
Away
9/26/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/3/2021
Jets
-
Away
10/10/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/18/2021
Bills
-
Home
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Seattle
L 28-16
Home
9/19/2021
Los Angeles
L 27-24
Home
9/26/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/3/2021
Miami
-
Away
10/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/17/2021
Houston
-
Home
