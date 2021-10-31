Publish date:
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will aim to extend a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colts
-3
51
Indianapolis and Tennessee Stats
- The Colts rack up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per contest the Titans surrender.
- The Colts average 357.1 yards per game, only 19.8 fewer than the 376.9 the Titans allow per matchup.
- The Colts have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Titans have forced (8).
- The Titans rack up 27.6 points per game, 6.3 more than the Colts give up (21.3).
- The Titans average 382.4 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 354.1 the Colts allow.
- The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).
Colts Impact Players
- This year Carson Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 141-for-219 (64.4%) and throwing 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 579 yards (82.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 18 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has been targeted 50 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 508 yards (72.6 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke's 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Darius Leonard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
Colts Injuries: Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee), Ryan Kelly: Questionable (Knee)
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions (248.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 21 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
- Derrick Henry has 191 attempts for a team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 154 receiving yards .
- This year A.J. Brown has 25 receptions and leads the team with 354 yards (50.6 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Harold Landry leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
- David Long's 51 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Kevin Byard leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles and seven passes defended.
Titans Injuries: Derick Roberson: Out (Illness), Dane Cruikshank: Out (Groin), Kristian Fulton: Out (Knee), Tye Smith: Questionable (Shoulder), Daniel Munyer: Questionable (Hand)
Regional restrictions apply.
