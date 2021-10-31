Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) lead players onto the field before action Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis won 30-18. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

    The Tennessee Titans (5-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will aim to extend a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

    Colts vs Titans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colts

    -3

    51

    Indianapolis and Tennessee Stats

    • The Colts rack up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per contest the Titans surrender.
    • The Colts average 357.1 yards per game, only 19.8 fewer than the 376.9 the Titans allow per matchup.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Titans have forced (8).
    • The Titans rack up 27.6 points per game, 6.3 more than the Colts give up (21.3).
    • The Titans average 382.4 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 354.1 the Colts allow.
    • The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).

    Colts Impact Players

    • This year Carson Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 141-for-219 (64.4%) and throwing 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 579 yards (82.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 18 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has been targeted 50 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 508 yards (72.6 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Darius Leonard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable (Knee), Ryan Kelly: Questionable (Knee)

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions (248.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 21 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Derrick Henry has 191 attempts for a team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 154 receiving yards .
    • This year A.J. Brown has 25 receptions and leads the team with 354 yards (50.6 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • David Long's 51 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Titans Injuries: Derick Roberson: Out (Illness), Dane Cruikshank: Out (Groin), Kristian Fulton: Out (Knee), Tye Smith: Questionable (Shoulder), Daniel Munyer: Questionable (Hand)

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

