How to Watch Colts at Cardinals

    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NFL's Christmas Day doubleheader wraps up with the Colts taking on the Cardinals.
    Author:

    The second game of the NFL's Christmas Day doubleheader pits two teams coming off opposite performances in Week 15. The Colts picked up their biggest win of the year last Saturday, and they'll now travel to Arizona to face a Cardinals team looking to rebound after a loss to the Lions.

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, the Colts pulled off an upset win at home, beating the Patriots 27–17. That win moved their record to 8–6 on the year, putting them just a game behind a banged-up Titans team for first place in the AFC South.

    In that win over the Patriots, the Colts leaned heavily on the running game. Jonathan Taylor finished with 29 carries for 170 yards while quarterback Carson Wentz threw just 12 passes.

    On the other side, the Cardinals dropped out of the top spot in the NFC last week after losing to the Lions 30–12. Still, the Birds are 10–4 on the year, good for first place in the NFC South.

    Will the Colts run all over another opponent? Or will the Cardinals clean things up and return to their winning ways? Tune into CBS at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday for kickoff.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    8:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes in for a late game touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
