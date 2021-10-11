How to Watch Colts at Ravens

The 1-3 Colts head to Baltimore to face the 3-1 Ravens who are fighting to stay on top of the AFC North.

The Colts' only win of the season came last week against the Dolphins. Indianapolis wants to continue that energy into Monday night to turn their season around. Before that first win, they lost three straight to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans.

The Ravens have only lost one game on the year, and it was their season opener against the Raiders. Since then, they have gone on to win their previous three games heading into this week against the Chiefs, Lions and Broncos.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Online:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Carson Wentz, the ex-Eagles quarterback, has 88 completions and 920 yards through four games. He also adds five touchdowns and one interception. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. has stepped up for Wentz with his team-leading 23 receptions for 279 yards.

Lamar Jackson has had an MVP-caliber season so far picking up the pace for all the injured Baltimore running backs. He leads the team in rushing with 279 yards and two touchdowns on the ground adding to his 1,077 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Jackson just needs to hold back his turnovers as his touchdown-to-interception ratio is 4-to-3.

The Ravens will look to continue to prove they're a legit contender in the AFC while the Colts will attempt to win their second game in a row, making for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup all the more intriguing.

