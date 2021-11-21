The Colts look to win their third straight game on Sunday when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

The Colts head to Buffalo on Sunday looking to avenge their playoff loss to the Bills from last year.

How to Watch Colts at Bills Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WVLT – Knoxville, TN)

Live stream the Colts at Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a win, they will not only get back at the Bills for ending their season but will climb above .500 for the first time this season. Indianapolis has been playing good football as of late because running back Jonathan Taylor has been red hot.

Taylor and the offense will face a stiff challenge against a very good Bills defense on Sunday in what should be one of the best games of the day.

The Bills will look to defend their home turf and win their second straight game after they dominated the Jets last week. The win got them back on track after they looked horrible in their loss to the Jaguars the week before.

Buffalo will be tested this week by a Colts team that has won four of its last five after losing four of its first five.

This should be a great team between two teams looking to make a push towards the playoffs and making a run at the Super Bowl.

Regional restrictions may apply.