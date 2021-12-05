Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Colts head on the road to face division-rival Texans on Sunday looking to avoid losing their second straight game.
    The Colts travel to Houston on Sunday coming off a tough loss to the Buccaneers last week. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Indianapolis and dropped them back to .500 on the year.

    How to Watch Colts at Texans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KWTX-Waco, TX)

    Live stream the Colts at Texans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Colts now sit at 6-6 and are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Sunday, they get an opportunity to get back in the win column against a Texans team they already beat 31-3 earlier this year.

    The Texans have not been very good this year, and Sunday they let a good start go to waste when they lost to the Jets 21-14. It was a disappointing loss, as they were coming off a big 22-14 upset win over the Titans the previous week.

    The Colts have looked like one of the best teams in the AFC lately but struggled to stop the Bucs in the loss. Sunday, they will once again be a big favorite as they look to pick up the season sweep of the Texans. 

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KWTX-Waco, TX)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
