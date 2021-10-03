The Dolphins welcome the winless Colts to Miami on Sunday as they look to rebound from their loss to the Raiders.

The Colts enter Week 4 having dropped all their games so far for an 0–3 record. They lost to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans throughout the first three weeks of the season, but they will look to add their first win this Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins beat the Patriots in their season opener but have lost two straight to the Bills and Raiders to sit at 1–2 entering Sunday.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Dolphins rank 30th in the league with 15.0 points per game so far.

The Colts, though winless, rank higher than Miami in passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, points per game and time of possession.

Even the Indianapolis defense is better than the Dolphins defense in rushing and passing yards allowed, points against, sacks and interceptions.

Miami is the betting favorite to win this game, but it could be a close one for the Dolphins, even against a Colts team that has yet to taste victory.

