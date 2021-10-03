October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dolphins welcome the winless Colts to Miami on Sunday as they look to rebound from their loss to the Raiders.
Author:

The Colts enter Week 4 having dropped all their games so far for an 0–3 record. They lost to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans throughout the first three weeks of the season, but they will look to add their first win this Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins beat the Patriots in their season opener but have lost two straight to the Bills and Raiders to sit at 1–2 entering Sunday.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dolphins rank 30th in the league with 15.0 points per game so far.

The Colts, though winless, rank higher than Miami in passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, points per game and time of possession.

Even the Indianapolis defense is better than the Dolphins defense in rushing and passing yards allowed, points against, sacks and interceptions.

Miami is the betting favorite to win this game, but it could be a close one for the Dolphins, even against a Colts team that has yet to taste victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16506119
Golf

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round

42 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

42 minutes ago
USATSI_16556386
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

42 minutes ago
USATSI_11638980
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia in Women's College Soccer

42 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Texans vs. Bills

42 minutes ago
USATSI_16834271
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Jets

42 minutes ago
Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball

42 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Cowboys

42 minutes ago
USATSI_12096669
NFL

How to Watch NFL RedZone

42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy