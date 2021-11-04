How to Watch Jets at Colts

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets head to Indianapolis in search of their first road win since last season against the Colts, who are hosting their first primetime game in four years.
    Can Mike White do it again? 

    In his first NFL start, White set an NFL record with 37 completions and became only the second quarterback in NFL history with over 400 passing yards in his debut. He led a 34-31 come from behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for New York’s second win of the 2021 season.

    Today the Jets face the Colts, who are playing their first home game in primetime in 1,420 days. A “Blue Out” is planned for a raucous crowd ready to see two breakout stars on the Indianapolis offense in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman.

    How to Watch New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts game on fuboTV:

    Taylor and Pittman have been stellar in the two previous primetime matchups this season. Taylor is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns, while Pittman has hauled in 10 catches for 194 yards and two scores.

    New York’s defense has been solid thus far in 2021, ranking 10th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, but it ranks 31st in touchdowns allowed with 12.

    The Jets have been undone by their early game scoring woes, failing to score on their first drive of the game in seven consecutive games. But with White under center, he led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by an 8-yard run by Michael Carter. That score was also the first by New York in the first quarter of any game this season, having been outscored 44-0 in the first quarter in its previous six games.

    Indianapolis’s defense, ranked seventh in the league with nine interceptions, will be poised to see a young quarterback in White, who has already tossed four picks in limited action this season.

