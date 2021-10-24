How to Watch Colts at 49ers

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2-4 Colts come in to California to play the 2-3 49ers. The Niners will look to go to .500, as the Colts try and turn their season around.
    Author:

    The Colts are 2-4 this season, but they did win their last game to bring a little momentum into Sunday Night Football. 

    They have lost to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans to start the year before getting their first win against the Dolphins in Week 4. They then lost to the Ravens before beating the Texans 31-3 leading into this game.

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    You can live stream Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 49ers are 2-3 entering this week, coming off of one of the first byes of the season. They won the first two games of the year against the Lions and Eagles before losing in Week 3 to the Packers. They then lost two more to the Seahawks and Cardinals, bringing a three-game losing streak into this matchup.

    San Francisco has had a battle at the quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo has played four games, totaling 925 passing yards and five touchdowns. Rookie Trey Lance has played in the last couple of contests and has 354 passing yards and three touchdowns.

    Indianapolis is seeming to just get started. Jonathan Taylor, a running back everyone had high hopes for in his second season, hasn't put up huge numbers yet but is picking up the pace with 472 yards and four touchdowns this year. Look for him to have a big game against San Francisco.

    San Francisco is projected to win with a spread of -4. Their money line is -210 while Indianapolis' is +175. The Over/Under for this Sunday Night Football game is 44 which is rather low for an NFL game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    24
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
