The Colts will look to pick up their first win of the season as they take on a tough Titans team in Week 3 action.

Coming into Week 3 NFL action, the Colts hitting the road to take on the Titans was expected to be a hot matchup. With Carson Wentz coming to Indianapolis in the offseason and both teams being loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, this was expected to be a great matchup. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz is struggling with sprains to both his ankles.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WHNT - Huntsville-Decatur)

Despite the injuries to both ankles, it appears that the Colts will give Wentz the start. That comes from a report made by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

So far this season, the Titans' offense has looked strong with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and AJ Brown leading the way. Henry put together a massive performance last week, carrying the football 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts have struggled defensively this season, which could make way for a big-time performance from the Tennessee offense.

On the other side of the football, the Colts have to figure out a way to protect Wentz. He has been taking hits left and right this year, but has still completed 65.2% of his passes for 498 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. Wentz has also picked up 60 yards on nine carries on the ground.

With the AFC South expected to be a two-team race, this matchup could have late-season implications. The Colts need to get their first win of the season, while the Titans will look to move to 2-1.

