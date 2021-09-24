Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -7.5 51.5

Arizona and Jacksonville Stats

The Cardinals racked up 25.6 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars allowed per outing (30.8).

The Cardinals collected 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars allowed per outing (417.7) last year.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last year, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).

Last season the Jaguars racked up 3.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).

The Jaguars racked up 326.1 yards per game last season, 25.8 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Cardinals gave up per matchup.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Cardinals Impact Players

Last year Kyler Murray recorded 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards (a team high) on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

Last season DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 115 passes for 1,407 yards (87.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

J.J. Watt had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 5.0 sacks, 14.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.

Budda Baker's past season saw him total 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Phillips: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Kirk: Out (Groin), Mason Cole: Out (Hamstring), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Neck)

Jaguars Impact Players

Last year C.J. Beathard racked up 787 passing yards (49.2 per game) while going 66-for-104 (63.5%) and throwing for six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

James Robinson ran for 1,070 yards on 240 attempts (66.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 21.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 49 passes for 344 yards and three TDs.

Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in 76 passes for 978 yards last season while scoring nine touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 61.1 yards per game.

Dawuane Smoot showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Myles Jack collected 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.

Last season Shaquill Griffin reeled in three interceptions and added 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Josh Lambo: Out (Left Hip), Brandon Linder: Out (Knee), D.J. Chark Jr.: Questionable (Chest)

