    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The already-eliminated Jaguars travel to New England to try and spoil the Patriots' playoff and divisional championship hopes.
    The Jaguars are wrapping up another disappointing season. They currently hold a 2-13 record but could cap off the season with two more wins if they can take down the Patriots and Colts. 

    Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards, almost as many as Patriots' rookie QB Mac Jones, but has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 9 to 14. James Robinson, a second-year star for the team, has only rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns due to injuries.

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Patriots are fighting for a division right now. They dropped a game to the Bills last week, giving them the same record as Buffalo. The division is currently up for grabs which makes every game important for New England.

    Despite that, the team looks to be in good hands for the future as Jones has been shining. He has thrown for 3,313 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

    He is one of the frontrunners for Offensive Rookie of the Year. New England's defense has also been stellar, giving up the third-fewest amount of yards per game and the fewest amount of points per game to opposing teams in the NFL.

    New England is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -15.5. Its money line is -1000 while Jacksonville's is +650. The total point projection is Over/Under 41.5 total points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

