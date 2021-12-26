Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jaguars and Jets both look to snap long losing streaks when they battle Sunday afternoon.
    The first game for the Jaguars since Urban Meyer was fired ended the same as it did when he was the head coach. Jacksonville struggled again and got beat by the Texans 30-16 for its sixth straight loss.

    How to Watch Jaguars at Jets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WSWG - Albany, GA)

    Live stream the Jaguars at Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped the Jaguars to 2-12 on the year, but on the bright side they are now in line for the top pick in next year's NFL draft. It would be the second straight year they would have the first pick, as they took quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft.

    Sunday, Jacksonville will look to forget about draft order and pick up a big win against a Jets team that has lost three in a row.

    The Jets host the Jaguars coming off a close 31-24 loss to the Dolphins. New York led by as many as 10 twice in the first half but scored just seven points in the second to lose the game.

    The loss dropped the Jets to 3-11 and was their second seven-point loss to the Dolphins this year.

    The Jets have shown signs of good play this year, as they have defeated the Titans and Bengals, both teams leading their divisions.

    Sunday, they will look to get their fourth win of the year against a Jaguars team that is desperate for another win.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WSWG - Albany, GA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
