Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) goes over the pile for a fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Falcons -2 46

Atlanta and Jacksonville Stats

The Falcons average 17.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Jaguars allow per matchup (26.2).

The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (363.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

This year the Jaguars rack up 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons allow (28.8).

The Jaguars average 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per contest (362.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has 2,427 yards through the air (242.7 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage (237-for-350), flinging 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 77 carries for a team-high 303 rushing yards (30.3 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 39 passes for 473 yards with five touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Kyle Pitts has 43 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 110 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added five tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: Hayden Hurst: Questionable (Ankle), Todd Gurley II: Out (Knee), Dante Fowler Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 2,141 passing yards (214.1 per game) and a 58.4% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 192 rushing yards on 40 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 19.2 yards per game.

James Robinson has picked up a team-best 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 169 yards .

This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 42 receptions and leads the team with 486 yards (48.6 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Damien Wilson's 71 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Allen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 51 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles), Chris Conley: Out (Hip), D.J. Chark Jr.: Out (Ribs), Dare Ogunbowale: Questionable (Hand), Andrew Norwell: Out (Forearm), Gardner Minshew: Questionable (Right Thumb)

Regional restrictions apply.