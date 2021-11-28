Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) goes over the pile for a fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) goes over the pile for a fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

    Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

    Falcons vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Falcons

    -2

    46

    Atlanta and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Falcons average 17.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Jaguars allow per matchup (26.2).
    • The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (363.1).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
    • This year the Jaguars rack up 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons allow (28.8).
    • The Jaguars average 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per contest (362.3).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has 2,427 yards through the air (242.7 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage (237-for-350), flinging 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 77 carries for a team-high 303 rushing yards (30.3 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 39 passes for 473 yards with five touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Kyle Pitts has 43 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 110 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added five tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injuries: Hayden Hurst: Questionable (Ankle), Todd Gurley II: Out (Knee), Dante Fowler Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has 2,141 passing yards (214.1 per game) and a 58.4% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 192 rushing yards on 40 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 19.2 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has picked up a team-best 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 169 yards .
    • This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 42 receptions and leads the team with 486 yards (48.6 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson's 71 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Allen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 51 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

    Jaguars Injuries: Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles), Chris Conley: Out (Hip), D.J. Chark Jr.: Out (Ribs), Dare Ogunbowale: Questionable (Hand), Andrew Norwell: Out (Forearm), Gardner Minshew: Questionable (Right Thumb)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    6 minutes ago
    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    1 hour ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy