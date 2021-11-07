Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) go on the road to match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Bills -14.5 48.5

Buffalo and Jacksonville Stats

The Bills score 32.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Jaguars give up per matchup (29.0).

The Bills collect only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per contest (386.0).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).

The Jaguars average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills give up.

The Jaguars average 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills give up per matchup (269.0).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 1,972 yards (178-for-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (281.7 YPG). He's also carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 269 yards and three scores, averaging 38.4 YPG.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 339 yards (48.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has 42 catches (on 65 targets) and leads the team with 503 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Micah Hyde has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Bills Injuries: Cody Ford: Questionable (Knee), Darryl Johnson: Questionable (Knee), Josh Norman: Out (Hamstring), Taiwan Jones: Out (Hamstring), Matt Milano: Out (Pectoral), Dawson Knox: Questionable (Calf), T.J. Yeldon: Out (Back), Vernon Butler: Questionable (Groin), Mitch Morse: Out (Concussion)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 yards while completing 59.6% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions (243.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 29 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 482 yards on 88 carries (68.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 19.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 133 yards.

This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 33 receptions for a team-high 378 yards (54.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allen has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Damien Wilson's 52 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Andrew Wingard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended seven this season.

Jaguars Injuries: Dakota Allen: Out (Ankle), Devine Ozigbo: Out (Hamstring), Shaquille Quarterman: Questionable (Knee), Gardner Minshew: Out (Right Thumb)

