Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati and Jacksonville Stats

The Bengals rack up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (30.3).

The Bengals collect 124 fewer yards per game (294), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

This season the Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).

The Jaguars collect just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up per outing (317).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has put up 640 passing yards (213.3 per game) while connecting on 53 of 75 throws (70.7%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Joe Mixon has taken 67 carries for a team-high 286 rushing yards (95.3 YPG) and one touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase has 11 catches (on 16 targets) and leads the team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season B.J. Hill leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and eight tackles.

Logan Wilson's 30 tackles and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trae Waynes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Darius Phillips CB Hand Limited Participation In Practice Markus Bailey LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Su'a-Filo OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Riley Reiff OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Tee Higgins WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jessie Bates III S Neck Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This year, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 669 passing yards (223 per game) while connecting on 64 of 118 passes (54.2%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 46 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

James Robinson has run for a team-high 160 yards on 31 carries (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 92 receiving yards on 12 catches .

Marvin Jones Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for a team-high 194 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 64.7 yards per game.

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and nine tackles.

Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 25 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Norwell OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Robinson OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Roy Robertson-Harris DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tre Herndon CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Vikings W 27-24 Home 9/19/2021 Bears L 20-17 Away 9/26/2021 Steelers W 24-10 Away 9/30/2021 Jaguars - Home 10/10/2021 Packers - Home 10/17/2021 Lions - Away 10/24/2021 Ravens - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Houston L 37-21 Away 9/19/2021 Denver L 23-13 Home 9/26/2021 Arizona L 31-19 Home 9/30/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/17/2021 Miami - Home 10/31/2021 Seattle - Away

