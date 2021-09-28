Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati and Jacksonville Stats
- The Bengals rack up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (30.3).
- The Bengals collect 124 fewer yards per game (294), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418).
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
- This season the Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).
- The Jaguars collect just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up per outing (317).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has put up 640 passing yards (213.3 per game) while connecting on 53 of 75 throws (70.7%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has taken 67 carries for a team-high 286 rushing yards (95.3 YPG) and one touchdown.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 11 catches (on 16 targets) and leads the team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season B.J. Hill leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and eight tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 30 tackles and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trae Waynes
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Phillips
CB
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Markus Bailey
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Xavier Su'a-Filo
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Riley Reiff
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chidobe Awuzie
CB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jessie Bates III
S
Neck
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This year, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 669 passing yards (223 per game) while connecting on 64 of 118 passes (54.2%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 46 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
- James Robinson has run for a team-high 160 yards on 31 carries (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 92 receiving yards on 12 catches .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for a team-high 194 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 64.7 yards per game.
- Josh Allen has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and nine tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 25 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Norwell
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Robinson
OL
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Roy Robertson-Harris
DE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Tre Herndon
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Vikings
W 27-24
Home
9/19/2021
Bears
L 20-17
Away
9/26/2021
Steelers
W 24-10
Away
9/30/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
10/10/2021
Packers
-
Home
10/17/2021
Lions
-
Away
10/24/2021
Ravens
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Houston
L 37-21
Away
9/19/2021
Denver
L 23-13
Home
9/26/2021
Arizona
L 31-19
Home
9/30/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
-
Away
