Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

September 28, 2021
How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Jacksonville Stats

  • The Bengals rack up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (30.3).
  • The Bengals collect 124 fewer yards per game (294), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418).
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
  • This season the Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).
  • The Jaguars collect just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up per outing (317).
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow has put up 640 passing yards (213.3 per game) while connecting on 53 of 75 throws (70.7%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • Joe Mixon has taken 67 carries for a team-high 286 rushing yards (95.3 YPG) and one touchdown.
  • Ja'Marr Chase has 11 catches (on 16 targets) and leads the team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • This season B.J. Hill leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and eight tackles.
  • Logan Wilson's 30 tackles and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Trae Waynes

CB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Darius Phillips

CB

Hand

Limited Participation In Practice

Markus Bailey

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Xavier Su'a-Filo

OG

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Riley Reiff

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tee Higgins

WR

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chidobe Awuzie

CB

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jessie Bates III

S

Neck

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

  • This year, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 669 passing yards (223 per game) while connecting on 64 of 118 passes (54.2%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 46 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
  • James Robinson has run for a team-high 160 yards on 31 carries (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 92 receiving yards on 12 catches .
  • Marvin Jones Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for a team-high 194 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 64.7 yards per game.
  • Josh Allen has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and nine tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 25 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Andrew Norwell

OL

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Cam Robinson

OL

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Roy Robertson-Harris

DE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Tre Herndon

CB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Vikings

W 27-24

Home

9/19/2021

Bears

L 20-17

Away

9/26/2021

Steelers

W 24-10

Away

9/30/2021

Jaguars

-

Home

10/10/2021

Packers

-

Home

10/17/2021

Lions

-

Away

10/24/2021

Ravens

-

Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Houston

L 37-21

Away

9/19/2021

Denver

L 23-13

Home

9/26/2021

Arizona

L 31-19

Home

9/30/2021

Cincinnati

-

Away

10/10/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/17/2021

Miami

-

Home

10/31/2021

Seattle

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

