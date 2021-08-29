Something's gotta give, as the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars meet the 0-3 Dallas Cowboys in their last preseason game before the season begins.

Typically when looking at a National Football League final preseason game, at least one team is coming into the game with a win. Not this one! The reason you will want to watch this game is simple — someone is getting to win number one.

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

TV: CBS

The Dallas Cowboys got the privilege to play four preseason games this year, and they have still lost all of them so far. Their most recent loss was a close two-field goal loss to the Houston Texans.

For the Cowboys, we are yet to see superstars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Amari Cooper. We have seen Michael Gallup and second-year star CeeDee Lamb.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming from devastating news recently hearing that their star rookie running back Travis Etienne will be out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

However, Jaguars running back James Robinson showed out last year and should again this year. The Jaguars are also winless at 0-2. Most recently, they lost a two-point game to the New Orleans Saints.

The biggest news on the Jaguars preseason is quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his development. The Jacksonville savior is off to a good start throwing for 113 yards last week. Will we see much of him this week?

If we see Prescott, Elliot, or Cooper, I see the Cowboys coming out on top of this showdown. If not, Trevor Lawrence might get his first preseason win against the Cowboys.

