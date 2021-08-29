August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Something's gotta give, as the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars meet the 0-3 Dallas Cowboys in their last preseason game before the season begins.
Author:

Typically when looking at a National Football League final preseason game, at least one team is coming into the game with a win. Not this one! The reason you will want to watch this game is simple — someone is getting to win number one.

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dallas Cowboys got the privilege to play four preseason games this year, and they have still lost all of them so far. Their most recent loss was a close two-field goal loss to the Houston Texans.

For the Cowboys, we are yet to see superstars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Amari Cooper. We have seen Michael Gallup and second-year star CeeDee Lamb. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming from devastating news recently hearing that their star rookie running back Travis Etienne will be out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

However, Jaguars running back James Robinson showed out last year and should again this year. The Jaguars are also winless at 0-2. Most recently, they lost a two-point game to the New Orleans Saints. 

The biggest news on the Jaguars preseason is quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his development. The Jacksonville savior is off to a good start throwing for 113 yards last week. Will we see much of him this week?

If we see Prescott, Elliot, or Cooper, I see the Cowboys coming out on top of this showdown. If not, Trevor Lawrence might get his first preseason win against the Cowboys.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

IMG Academy
Other

How to Watch IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) in High School Football

Florida State Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Florida State at Colorado

Arizona Diamondbacks Madison Bumgarner
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy