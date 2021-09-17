Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Denver vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -6 45

Denver and Jacksonville Stats

The Broncos put up 20.2 points per game last season, 10.6 fewer than the Jaguars allowed per outing (30.8).

The Broncos collected 82.1 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jaguars gave up per outing (417.7) last year.

The Broncos turned the ball over 15 more times (32 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last season.

The Jaguars averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last year.

The Jaguars collected 326.1 yards per game last season, 41.8 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos gave up per contest.

Last season the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Broncos Impact Players

Last year Teddy Bridgewater put up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1%) and throwing for 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He tacked on 279 rushing yards (a team high) on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

A season ago Melvin Gordon III churned out 986 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Last season Tim Patrick reeled in 51 passes for 742 yards (46.4 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Last season, Malik Reed registered 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.

Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Jaguars Impact Players

C.J. Beathard threw for 787 yards while completing 63.5% of his passes last year, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions (49.2 yards per game).

A season ago, James Robinson churned out 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He tacked on 49 catches for 344 yards (21.5 receiving yards per game) with three receiving touchdowns.

Last season Marvin Jones Jr. grabbed 76 passes (on 115 targets) for 978 yards (61.1 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Last season Dawuane Smoot totaled 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Myles Jack collected 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.

Shaquill Griffin picked off three passes while adding 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Regional restrictions apply.