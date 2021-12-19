Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11), losers of five games in a row, host the Houston Texans (2-11), who have lost three straight, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Betting Information for Jacksonville vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Jaguars -4.5 39.5

Jacksonville and Houston Stats

The Jaguars average 13.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Texans give up per contest (27.4).

The Jaguars collect 81.6 fewer yards per game (303.1), than the Texans give up per contest (384.7).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).

This year the Texans average 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

The Texans collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars give up (357.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over 14 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 2,735 passing yards (210.4 per game) and a 58.2% completion percentage (271-for-466), heaving nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 50 attempts (with two touchdowns).

James Robinson has picked up a team-best 682 rushing yards (52.5 per game) and seven scores. He has added 28 receptions for 209 yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has 54 receptions for a team-high 610 yards (46.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.

This season Myles Jack has racked up 91 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with one interception and has added 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles), Logan Cooke: Out (Illness)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.8% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions (133.6 yards per game).

David Johnson has rushed for a team-high 176 yards on 56 carries (13.5 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 214 receiving yards on 28 catches and one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 73 catches for 845 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 65.0 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Desmond King II has collected 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles and five passes defended 13 this season.

Texans Injuries: Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee), C.J. Prosise: Questionable (Ankle), John Reid: Questionable (Neck), Lonnie Johnson Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Duke Johnson: Questionable (Neck)

