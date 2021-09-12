How to Watch Jaguars at Texans

Top draft pick Trevor Lawrence is set to make his debut on Sunday as he looks to lead the Jaguars over the Texans.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will lead the Jaguars on the road against the Texans in his regular-season debut. Both teams that struggled last season but aim to improve their fortunes.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Texans went 4-12 last season in the AFC South. Tyrod Taylor takes over the quarterback position from Deshaun Watson, but though the team is in rebuild mode, their running back corps of Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Rex Burkhead offers a glimmer of hope.

The Jaguars had the worst record in the NFL last season at 1-15, but that record landed them the top pick in the draft in Trevor Lawrence. A superstar at Clemson, Lawrence has the talent to turn Jacksonville around. In three college seasons, he went 34-2 and completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns.

Jacksonville also selected Lawrence’s college teammate, running back Travis Etienne, in the first round of the draft, but he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason, so James Robinson will once again carry the load in the running game. The Jaguars also have a new coach as Urban Meyer makes his NFL debut.

Will Lawrence's Jaguars tenure start with a win? Tune in Sunday to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.