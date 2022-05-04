Skip to main content

How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Online All Season Long

The Jaguars brought Urban Meyer in to turn the franchise around, the franchise is in the same spot it was in before he got there. Can Doug Pederson do what Meyer couldn't?

Jacksonville added some players in the 2021 draft hoping it would be better in the 2022 season. Though he was just a rookie, Trevor Lawrence was underwhelming and Travis Etienne Jr. tore his Achilles before the season started, so there's no telling how his rookie campaign would have gone.

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jaguars are poised to have a better season. Assuming Lawrence makes a leap from his rookie year and new head coach Doug Pederson can effectively utilize both Etienne and consistent running backs like James Robinson and Carlos Hyde, they could be in better shape.

One move that turned the position market upside down was the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk is a solid receiver who was paid a lot of money and the results are expected very quickly.

The Jaguars selected defensive end Travon Walker, with pick No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. They're hoping he is as good as advertised, as are many teams who selected players from Georgia. Jacksonville is in a position to be better than it was in previous years and although that has been said for the last few seasons, the Jaguars have a Super Bowl-winning coach to lead the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with offensive tackle Will Richardson (76) while walking off of the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Online

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1008297487h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Sarmiento (J) vs. Flandria

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18198935
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy