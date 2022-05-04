How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Online

The Jaguars brought Urban Meyer in to turn the franchise around, the franchise is in the same spot it was in before he got there. Can Doug Pederson do what Meyer couldn't?

Jacksonville added some players in the 2021 draft hoping it would be better in the 2022 season. Though he was just a rookie, Trevor Lawrence was underwhelming and Travis Etienne Jr. tore his Achilles before the season started, so there's no telling how his rookie campaign would have gone.

The Jaguars are poised to have a better season. Assuming Lawrence makes a leap from his rookie year and new head coach Doug Pederson can effectively utilize both Etienne and consistent running backs like James Robinson and Carlos Hyde, they could be in better shape.

One move that turned the position market upside down was the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk is a solid receiver who was paid a lot of money and the results are expected very quickly.

The Jaguars selected defensive end Travon Walker, with pick No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. They're hoping he is as good as advertised, as are many teams who selected players from Georgia. Jacksonville is in a position to be better than it was in previous years and although that has been said for the last few seasons, the Jaguars have a Super Bowl-winning coach to lead the team.

