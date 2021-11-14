Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South opponents match up when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

The Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (26.1).

The Colts average 371 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Jaguars score 16.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Colts give up (23.7).

The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts give up per contest (367.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while connecting on 63.3% of his passes (190-for-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (244.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 29 times for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 821 rushing yards (91.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 50 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended nine this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status DeForest Buckner DT Back Questionable Xavier Rhodes CB Calf Out Carson Wentz QB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Jack Doyle TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Quenton Nelson OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Darius Leonard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Braden Smith OL Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice T.Y. Hilton WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This season, Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 17 yards per game.

James Robinson has churned out a team-high 482 rushing yards (60.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has 36 catches (60 targets) and paces his team with 399 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.

Damien Wilson has totaled 59 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Andrew Wingard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended eight this season.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Robinson RB Heel Questionable Cam Robinson OL Back Limited Participation In Practice Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Adam Gotsis DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Jack LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Claybrooks DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 49ers W 30-18 Away 10/31/2021 Titans L 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 Jets W 45-30 Home 11/14/2021 Jaguars - Home 11/21/2021 Bills - Away 11/28/2021 Buccaneers - Home 12/5/2021 Texans - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Miami W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Seattle L 31-7 Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo W 9-6 Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta - Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles - Away

