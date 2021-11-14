Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    AFC South opponents match up when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars

    Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (26.1).
    • The Colts average 371 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Jaguars score 16.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Colts give up (23.7).
    • The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts give up per contest (367.2).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while connecting on 63.3% of his passes (190-for-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (244.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 29 times for 121 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 821 rushing yards (91.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 50 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended nine this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    DeForest Buckner

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Xavier Rhodes

    CB

    Calf

    Out

    Carson Wentz

    QB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Quenton Nelson

    OL

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Braden Smith

    OL

    Elbow

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.Y. Hilton

    WR

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This season, Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 17 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has churned out a team-high 482 rushing yards (60.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has 36 catches (60 targets) and paces his team with 399 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson has totaled 59 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Andrew Wingard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended eight this season.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Cam Robinson

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trevor Lawrence

    QB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Gotsis

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Myles Jack

    LB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Claybrooks

    DB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    49ers

    W 30-18

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Titans

    L 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Jets

    W 45-30

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Miami

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    L 31-7

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    W 9-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
