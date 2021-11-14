How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AFC South opponents match up when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats
- The Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (26.1).
- The Colts average 371 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Jaguars score 16.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Colts give up (23.7).
- The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts give up per contest (367.2).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while connecting on 63.3% of his passes (190-for-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (244.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 29 times for 121 yards and one touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 821 rushing yards (91.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 50 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke's 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Darius Leonard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended nine this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
DeForest Buckner
DT
Back
Questionable
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Out
Carson Wentz
QB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Quenton Nelson
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Braden Smith
OL
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This season, Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 17 yards per game.
- James Robinson has churned out a team-high 482 rushing yards (60.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has 36 catches (60 targets) and paces his team with 399 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.
- Damien Wilson has totaled 59 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Andrew Wingard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended eight this season.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Questionable
Cam Robinson
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Trevor Lawrence
QB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Gotsis
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Myles Jack
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Claybrooks
DB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
49ers
W 30-18
Away
10/31/2021
Titans
L 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
Jets
W 45-30
Home
11/14/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bills
-
Away
11/28/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Texans
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Miami
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
L 31-7
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
W 9-6
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.