Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets off a pass during first half action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, December 19, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Bsjagsvstexans 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) head into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field on an eight-game losing streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Colts -14.5 43.5

Indianapolis and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Colts put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).

The Colts average 354.3 yards per game, only 6.3 fewer than the 360.6 the Jaguars allow per contest.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

This season the Jaguars rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts surrender (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow (344.8).

The Jaguars have 29 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 33 takeaways.

Colts Impact Players

This season Carson Wentz has 3,378 passing yards (211.1 yards per game) while going 305-for-487 (62.6%) and connecting on 26 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has added 198 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and racked up 18 touchdowns. He has added 37 catches for 342 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 82 receptions for 1,018 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 122 times, and averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.

This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 127 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Darius Leonard has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 115 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

Colts Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 63 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 112 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 744 yards (46.5 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception.

Myles Jack's 103 tackles and 3.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 65 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.