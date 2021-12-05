Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown on a six-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.n the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Packers29 12

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4), losers of three games in a row, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Rams put up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).

The Rams rack up 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

This season the Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and a 66.5% completion percentage (266-for-400), flinging 27 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has 142 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (58.9 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 172 receiving yards (15.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 92 passes for a team best 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 112.5 receiving yards per game.

Leonard Floyd has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 45 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has racked up 82 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 56 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 11 this season.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darrell Henderson RB Thigh Questionable David Long Jr. CB Illness Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Hip Questionable Rob Havenstein OL Foot Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This season Trevor Lawrence has recorded 2,369 passing yards (215.4 per game) while going 231-for-398 (58%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 231 rushing yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has churned out a team-high 654 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 198 yards, also tops on the team.

Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 79 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 529 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.

Myles Jack's 75 tackles and three TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Andrew Wingard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion Out James Robinson RB Heel Questionable Damien Wilson LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Malcom Brown DT Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Davon Hamilton DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Titans L 28-16 Home 11/15/2021 49ers L 31-10 Away 11/28/2021 Packers L 36-28 Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars - Home 12/13/2021 Cardinals - Away 12/19/2021 Seahawks - Home 12/26/2021 Vikings - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Indianapolis L 23-17 Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco L 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/19/2021 Houston - Home 12/26/2021 New York - Away

