    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown on a six-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.n the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Packers29 12

    The Los Angeles Rams (7-4), losers of three games in a row, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rams vs. Jaguars

    Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Rams put up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).
    • The Rams rack up 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).
    • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
    • This season the Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).
    • The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and a 66.5% completion percentage (266-for-400), flinging 27 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has 142 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (58.9 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 172 receiving yards (15.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has hauled in 92 passes for a team best 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 112.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Leonard Floyd has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has racked up 82 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 56 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 11 this season.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darrell Henderson

    RB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    David Long Jr.

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    WR

    Hip

    Questionable

    Rob Havenstein

    OL

    Foot

    Questionable

    Ben Skowronek

    WR

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This season Trevor Lawrence has recorded 2,369 passing yards (215.4 per game) while going 231-for-398 (58%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 231 rushing yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has churned out a team-high 654 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 198 yards, also tops on the team.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 79 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 529 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.
    • Myles Jack's 75 tackles and three TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Andrew Wingard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Shaquill Griffin

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Damien Wilson

    LB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Malcom Brown

    DT

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Davon Hamilton

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    L 28-16

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    L 31-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 23-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    L 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
