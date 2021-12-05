How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (7-4), losers of three games in a row, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Rams put up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).
- The Rams rack up 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).
- This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
- This season the Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).
- The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and a 66.5% completion percentage (266-for-400), flinging 27 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has 142 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (58.9 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 172 receiving yards (15.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has hauled in 92 passes for a team best 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 112.5 receiving yards per game.
- Leonard Floyd has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 45 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has racked up 82 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 56 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 11 this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darrell Henderson
RB
Thigh
Questionable
David Long Jr.
CB
Illness
Questionable
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Hip
Questionable
Rob Havenstein
OL
Foot
Questionable
Ben Skowronek
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This season Trevor Lawrence has recorded 2,369 passing yards (215.4 per game) while going 231-for-398 (58%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 231 rushing yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has churned out a team-high 654 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 198 yards, also tops on the team.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 79 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 529 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.
- Myles Jack's 75 tackles and three TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- Andrew Wingard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Shaquill Griffin
CB
Concussion
Out
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Questionable
Damien Wilson
LB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Malcom Brown
DT
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Davon Hamilton
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Titans
L 28-16
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
L 31-10
Away
11/28/2021
Packers
L 36-28
Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
12/19/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
12/26/2021
Vikings
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
L 23-17
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
L 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/19/2021
Houston
-
Home
12/26/2021
New York
-
Away
