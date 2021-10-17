Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4), losers of four straight games, visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Betting Information for Miami vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -3 47

Miami and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Dolphins average 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).

The Dolphins rack up 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

The Jaguars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Dolphins give up (422.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has accumulated 858 passing yards (171.6 per game) while connecting on 103 of 158 passes (65.2%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 57 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 11.4 per game.

Myles Gaskin has run for a team-best 167 yards (33.4 per game). He also averages 26.2 receiving yards, catching 22 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

DeVante Parker has been targeted 32 times and has 17 catches, leading his team with 242 yards (48.4 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.

Christian Wilkins has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has racked up 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Elandon Roberts has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Kyle Van Noy: Questionable (Groin), Durham Smythe: Questionable (Knee), Shaq Lawson: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,146 passing yards (229.2 per game), six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 387 yards on 67 attempts (77.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 88 receiving yards on 14 catches .

This season Laviska Shenault Jr. has 20 catches for a team-high 252 yards (50.4 per game).

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

This season Myles Jack has totaled 36 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injuries: D.J. Chark Jr.: Questionable (Ankle), Tyler Eifert: Questionable (Neck), Josh Allen: Questionable (Knee), Dakota Allen: Questionable (Foot), Abry Jones: Questionable (Ankle)

