How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) enter a matchup with the New England Patriots (9-6) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium on a seven-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
- The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (353.2).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- This season the Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).
- The Jaguars collect just 7.5 fewer yards per game (308) than the Patriots give up per contest (315.5).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage (310-for-461) while throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 857 yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 71 catches for 723 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has racked up 87 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and 21 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Adrian Phillips
DB
Knee
Questionable
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Thigh
Questionable
J.C. Jackson
DB
Elbow
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Knee
Questionable
Damien Harris
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
Nelson Agholor
WR
Concussion
Out
Kyle Dugger
DB
Undisclosed
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
N'Keal Harry
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Bolden
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards while completing 58.7% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 61 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has 64 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the current campaign, Damien Wilson has totaled 97 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 61 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James O'Shaughnessy
TE
Hip
Out
Dakota Allen
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Bills
W 14-10
Away
12/18/2021
Colts
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Bills
L 33-21
Home
1/2/2022
Jaguars
-
Home
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
L 20-0
Away
12/19/2021
Houston
L 30-16
Home
12/26/2021
New York
L 26-21
Away
1/2/2022
New England
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.