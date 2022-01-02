Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a hail mary pass against the Buffalo Bills in the last seconds of play at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) enter a matchup with the New England Patriots (9-6) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium on a seven-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (353.2).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

This season the Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).

The Jaguars collect just 7.5 fewer yards per game (308) than the Patriots give up per contest (315.5).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage (310-for-461) while throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 857 yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 71 catches for 723 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has racked up 87 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and 21 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable Jakobi Meyers WR Thigh Questionable J.C. Jackson DB Elbow Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Knee Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable Nelson Agholor WR Concussion Out Kyle Dugger DB Undisclosed Questionable Shaq Mason OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice N'Keal Harry WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Bolden RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice David Andrews C Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards while completing 58.7% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 61 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Marvin Jones Jr. has 64 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.

Over the current campaign, Damien Wilson has totaled 97 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 61 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James O'Shaughnessy TE Hip Out Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Questionable

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Bills W 14-10 Away 12/18/2021 Colts L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Bills L 33-21 Home 1/2/2022 Jaguars - Home

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee L 20-0 Away 12/19/2021 Houston L 30-16 Home 12/26/2021 New York L 26-21 Away 1/2/2022 New England - Away

