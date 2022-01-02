Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a hail mary pass against the Buffalo Bills in the last seconds of play at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) enter a matchup with the New England Patriots (9-6) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium on a seven-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

    New England and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
    • The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (353.2).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • This season the Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).
    • The Jaguars collect just 7.5 fewer yards per game (308) than the Patriots give up per contest (315.5).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage (310-for-461) while throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 857 yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
    • Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 71 catches for 723 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has racked up 87 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and 21 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    Adrian Phillips

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jakobi Meyers

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    J.C. Jackson

    DB

    Elbow

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Knee

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Nelson Agholor

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Undisclosed

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    N'Keal Harry

    WR

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Brandon Bolden

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Andrews

    C

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards while completing 58.7% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 61 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has 64 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the current campaign, Damien Wilson has totaled 97 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 61 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    James O'Shaughnessy

    TE

    Hip

    Out

    Dakota Allen

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    12/6/2021

    Bills

    W 14-10

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Colts

    L 27-17

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bills

    L 33-21

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    L 20-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Houston

    L 30-16

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New York

    L 26-21

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New England

    -

    Away

