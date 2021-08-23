How to Watch Jaguars at Saints

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars head to New Orleans for their second game of the preseason on Monday night.

The Jaguars take on the Saints in search of their first win after they lost to the Browns in the first week of the preseason.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 6-for-9 for 71 yards in his NFL debut but did not get on the scoreboard. Jacksonville lost 23-13 on its home turf.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WDSU- New Orleans, LA)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, likely will receive more snaps this week as he adjusts to the speed of the NFL, while third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew Jr. will look to give Lawrence competition for the starting role.

With the retirement of Drew Brees, the Saints' quarterback spot is up for grabs. Taysom Hill started for the Saints when Brees was hurt last year, but Jameis Winston offers more big-play potential. Look for both to see significant action against Jacksonville.

Regional restrictions may apply.