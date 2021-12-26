Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55)sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)during second quarter action during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

    Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55)sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)during second quarter action during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. New York Jet V Miami Dolphins 23

    The New York Jets (3-11), losers of three straight games, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12), who have lost six straight, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars

    New York and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Jets rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars give up (26.4).
    • The Jets average 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (351.8).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over 19 more times (26 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • This season the Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14) than the Jets surrender (30.6).
    • The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has collected 1,911 passing yards (136.5 per game) while completing 173 of 308 passes (56.2%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has 119 attempts for a team-best 448 rushing yards (32 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 33 catches for 310 receiving yards (22.1 per game).
    • Jamison Crowder has 50 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 431 receiving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 50 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has collected 132 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • Brandin Echols has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 49 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quinnen Williams

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    George Fant

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Elijah Riley

    S

    Concussion

    Out

    Sheldon Rankins

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Back

    Questionable

    Bryce Hall

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jamison Crowder

    WR

    Calf

    Doubtful

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,945 passing yards (210.4 per game), nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 264 rushing yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has ran for a team-leading 757 yards on 161 carries (54.1 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns. He also averages 15.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for a team-high 222 yards.
    • This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 56 catches for a team-high 624 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Dawuane Smoot has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding five TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Myles Jack has collected 97 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cam Robinson

    OL

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    James Robinson

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Will Richardson

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Manhertz

    TE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Allen

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Matthew Wright

    K

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Damien Wilson

    LB

    Non injury related - rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jihad Ward

    DE

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Laviska Shenault Jr.

    WR

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Norwell

    OL

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Lerentee McCray

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Brandon Linder

    OL

    Quad

    Questionable

    Myles Jack

    LB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Eagles

    L 33-18

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Saints

    L 30-9

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dolphins

    L 31-24

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 37-7

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    L 20-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Houston

    L 30-16

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New England

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
