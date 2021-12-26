Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55)sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)during second quarter action during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. New York Jet V Miami Dolphins 23

The New York Jets (3-11), losers of three straight games, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12), who have lost six straight, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Jets rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars give up (26.4).

The Jets average 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (351.8).

The Jets have turned the ball over 19 more times (26 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

This season the Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14) than the Jets surrender (30.6).

The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has collected 1,911 passing yards (136.5 per game) while completing 173 of 308 passes (56.2%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Michael Carter has 119 attempts for a team-best 448 rushing yards (32 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 33 catches for 310 receiving yards (22.1 per game).

Jamison Crowder has 50 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 431 receiving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 50 tackles.

Over the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has collected 132 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Brandin Echols has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 49 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quinnen Williams DT Shoulder Questionable George Fant OT Knee Questionable Elijah Riley S Concussion Out Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Questionable C.J. Mosley LB Back Questionable Bryce Hall CB Illness Questionable Jamison Crowder WR Calf Doubtful

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,945 passing yards (210.4 per game), nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 264 rushing yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has ran for a team-leading 757 yards on 161 carries (54.1 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns. He also averages 15.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for a team-high 222 yards.

This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 56 catches for a team-high 624 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dawuane Smoot has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding five TFL and 31 tackles.

Myles Jack has collected 97 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Robinson OL Neck Full Participation In Practice James Robinson RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will Richardson OL Back Limited Participation In Practice Chris Manhertz TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josh Allen DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Matthew Wright K Rest Full Participation In Practice Damien Wilson LB Non injury related - rest Full Participation In Practice Jihad Ward DE Back Did Not Participate In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Norwell OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Lerentee McCray DE Ankle Questionable Brandon Linder OL Quad Questionable Myles Jack LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Eagles L 33-18 Home 12/12/2021 Saints L 30-9 Home 12/19/2021 Dolphins L 31-24 Away 12/26/2021 Jaguars - Home 1/2/2022 Buccaneers - Home

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Los Angeles L 37-7 Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee L 20-0 Away 12/19/2021 Houston L 30-16 Home 12/26/2021 New York - Away 1/2/2022 New England - Away

Regional restrictions apply.