How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Jets (3-11), losers of three straight games, host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12), who have lost six straight, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Jets rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars give up (26.4).
- The Jets average 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (351.8).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 19 more times (26 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- This season the Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14) than the Jets surrender (30.6).
- The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has collected 1,911 passing yards (136.5 per game) while completing 173 of 308 passes (56.2%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- Michael Carter has 119 attempts for a team-best 448 rushing yards (32 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 33 catches for 310 receiving yards (22.1 per game).
- Jamison Crowder has 50 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 431 receiving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 50 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has collected 132 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Brandin Echols has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 49 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quinnen Williams
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
George Fant
OT
Knee
Questionable
Elijah Riley
S
Concussion
Out
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Knee
Questionable
C.J. Mosley
LB
Back
Questionable
Bryce Hall
CB
Illness
Questionable
Jamison Crowder
WR
Calf
Doubtful
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,945 passing yards (210.4 per game), nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 264 rushing yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has ran for a team-leading 757 yards on 161 carries (54.1 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns. He also averages 15.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for a team-high 222 yards.
- This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 56 catches for a team-high 624 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Dawuane Smoot has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding five TFL and 31 tackles.
- Myles Jack has collected 97 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cam Robinson
OL
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
James Robinson
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Will Richardson
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Manhertz
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Allen
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Matthew Wright
K
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Damien Wilson
LB
Non injury related - rest
Full Participation In Practice
Jihad Ward
DE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Norwell
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lerentee McCray
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Brandon Linder
OL
Quad
Questionable
Myles Jack
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Eagles
L 33-18
Home
12/12/2021
Saints
L 30-9
Home
12/19/2021
Dolphins
L 31-24
Away
12/26/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
1/2/2022
Buccaneers
-
Home
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
L 37-7
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
L 20-0
Away
12/19/2021
Houston
L 30-16
Home
12/26/2021
New York
-
Away
1/2/2022
New England
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.