The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -6.5 45.5

San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).

The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).

The Jaguars average 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers allow.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while connecting on 66.4% of his passes (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has 116 rushing attempts for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (62.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has 54 receptions for a team-high 979 yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 13.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Fred Warner's 82 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Jaguars Impact Players

This season, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while connecting on 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 18.8 yards per game.

James Robinson has racked up a team-high 539 rushing yards (59.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 160 yards .

This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Rudy Ford has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and three passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed

