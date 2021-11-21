Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

    49ers vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    49ers

    -6.5

    45.5

    San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
    • The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
    • The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).
    • The Jaguars average 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers allow.
    • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while connecting on 66.4% of his passes (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has 116 rushing attempts for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (62.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has 54 receptions for a team-high 979 yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 13.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Fred Warner's 82 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This season, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while connecting on 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 18.8 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has racked up a team-high 539 rushing yards (59.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 160 yards .
    • This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Rudy Ford has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and three passes defended.

    Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167966
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088838
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal

    1 hour ago
    LPGA Brooke Henderson
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10708177
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    baylor womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy