How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-6.5
45.5
San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
- The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
- The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).
- The Jaguars average 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers allow.
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while connecting on 66.4% of his passes (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).
- Elijah Mitchell has 116 rushing attempts for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (62.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has 54 receptions for a team-high 979 yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 13.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 82 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Jaguars Impact Players
- This season, Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while connecting on 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- James Robinson has racked up a team-high 539 rushing yards (59.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 160 yards .
- This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
- Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Rudy Ford has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and three passes defended.
Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed
