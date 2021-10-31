Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars

    Seattle and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Seahawks average 21.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (28.7).
    • The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (412.2).
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
    • The Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).
    • The Jaguars rack up 356 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 414.7 the Seahawks allow.
    • This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Seahawks' takeaways (6).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • This season Geno Smith has 507 passing yards (72.4 yards per game) while going 45-for-71 (63.4%) and throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
    • Alex Collins has 64 carries for a team-best 260 rushing yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the team with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has collected 79 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and three passes defended seven this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    D.K. Metcalf

    WR

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Marquise Blair

    FS

    Knee

    Out

    Brandon Shell

    OT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Duane Brown

    OT

    Rest

    Questionable

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This year Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) while going 129-for-216 (59.7%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added a team-high 121 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 460 yards on 84 carries (76.7 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 116 yards.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 28 passes for a team-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 57.2 yards per game.
    • Josh Allen has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Damien Wilson's 45 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Nevin Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyler Shatley

    OL

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ross Matiscik

    LS

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Davon Hamilton

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Myles Jack

    LB

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ben Bartch

    OL

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/7/2021

    Rams

    L 26-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Steelers

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Saints

    L 13-10

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/30/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Tennessee

    L 37-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Miami

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
