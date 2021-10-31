Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Jacksonville Stats
- The Seahawks average 21.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (28.7).
- The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (412.2).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).
- The Jaguars rack up 356 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 414.7 the Seahawks allow.
- This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Seahawks' takeaways (6).
Seahawks Impact Players
- This season Geno Smith has 507 passing yards (72.4 yards per game) while going 45-for-71 (63.4%) and throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Alex Collins has 64 carries for a team-best 260 rushing yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- D.K. Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the team with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has collected 79 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and three passes defended seven this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
D.K. Metcalf
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Damien Lewis
OG
Shoulder
Questionable
Alex Collins
RB
Groin
Questionable
Marquise Blair
FS
Knee
Out
Brandon Shell
OT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Rest
Questionable
Jaguars Impact Players
- This year Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) while going 129-for-216 (59.7%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added a team-high 121 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 460 yards on 84 carries (76.7 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 116 yards.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 28 passes for a team-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 57.2 yards per game.
- Josh Allen has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 25 tackles.
- Damien Wilson's 45 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Nevin Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyler Shatley
OL
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Ross Matiscik
LS
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Davon Hamilton
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Tyson Campbell
CB
Toe
Questionable
Myles Jack
LB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Bartch
OL
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/7/2021
Rams
L 26-17
Home
10/17/2021
Steelers
L 23-20
Away
10/25/2021
Saints
L 13-10
Home
10/31/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
11/14/2021
Packers
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/30/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-21
Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
L 37-19
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
-
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
