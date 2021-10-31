Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Jacksonville Stats

The Seahawks average 21.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (28.7).

The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (412.2).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).

The Jaguars rack up 356 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 414.7 the Seahawks allow.

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Seahawks' takeaways (6).

Seahawks Impact Players

This season Geno Smith has 507 passing yards (72.4 yards per game) while going 45-for-71 (63.4%) and throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Alex Collins has 64 carries for a team-best 260 rushing yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the team with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has collected 79 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and three passes defended seven this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status D.K. Metcalf WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Shoulder Questionable Alex Collins RB Groin Questionable Marquise Blair FS Knee Out Brandon Shell OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Rest Questionable

Jaguars Impact Players

This year Trevor Lawrence has recorded 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) while going 129-for-216 (59.7%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added a team-high 121 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 460 yards on 84 carries (76.7 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 116 yards.

Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 28 passes for a team-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 57.2 yards per game.

Josh Allen has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 25 tackles.

Damien Wilson's 45 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Nevin Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyler Shatley OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Ross Matiscik LS Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Davon Hamilton DT Shoulder Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Toe Questionable Myles Jack LB Back Full Participation In Practice Ben Bartch OL Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/7/2021 Rams L 26-17 Home 10/17/2021 Steelers L 23-20 Away 10/25/2021 Saints L 13-10 Home 10/31/2021 Jaguars - Home 11/14/2021 Packers - Away 11/21/2021 Cardinals - Home 11/29/2021 Washington - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/30/2021 Cincinnati L 24-21 Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee L 37-19 Home 10/17/2021 Miami W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Seattle - Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco - Home

