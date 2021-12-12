Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as they lose to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Titans Patriots 154

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Titans put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).

The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (365.1).

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

The Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15) than the Titans allow (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Titans Impact Players

This season Ryan Tannehill has racked up 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28 per game).

Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 12 TFL and 60 tackles.

Zach Cunningham has collected 67 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Teair Tart DT Ankle Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Janoris Jenkins CB Ankle Out Zach Cunningham LB Not injury related Out Denico Autry DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Molden CB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Jeremy McNichols RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Greg Mabin CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Nate Davis OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jayon Brown LB Quad Full Participation In Practice Olasunkanmi Adeniyi OLB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has put up 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) while connecting on 247 of 426 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.1 yards per game.

James Robinson has picked up a team-high 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 209 yards, also tops on the team.

Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 48 passes for a team best 540 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 45 yards per game.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.

Myles Jack's 82 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Allen has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 56 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Linder OL Back Out James Robinson RB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Nevin Lawson CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Norwell OL Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Lerentee McCray DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Marvin Jones Jr. WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Allen DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bartch OL Back Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Saints W 23-21 Home 11/21/2021 Texans L 22-13 Home 11/28/2021 Patriots L 36-13 Away 12/12/2021 Jaguars - Home 12/19/2021 Steelers - Away 12/23/2021 49ers - Home 1/2/2022 Dolphins - Home

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco L 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles L 37-7 Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/19/2021 Houston - Home 12/26/2021 New York - Away 1/2/2022 New England - Away

