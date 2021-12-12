How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Titans put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
- The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (365.1).
- This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
- The Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15) than the Titans allow (24.2).
- The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (14).
Titans Impact Players
- This season Ryan Tannehill has racked up 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.
- Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28 per game).
- Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 12 TFL and 60 tackles.
- Zach Cunningham has collected 67 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Teair Tart
DT
Ankle
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Janoris Jenkins
CB
Ankle
Out
Zach Cunningham
LB
Not injury related
Out
Denico Autry
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Molden
CB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jeremy McNichols
RB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Greg Mabin
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Davis
OG
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Jayon Brown
LB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
OLB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has put up 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) while connecting on 247 of 426 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.1 yards per game.
- James Robinson has picked up a team-high 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 209 yards, also tops on the team.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 48 passes for a team best 540 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 45 yards per game.
- Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.
- Myles Jack's 82 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Allen has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 56 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Brandon Linder
OL
Back
Out
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Limited Participation In Practice
Nevin Lawson
CB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Norwell
OL
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lerentee McCray
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marvin Jones Jr.
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Allen
DE
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Shaquill Griffin
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Tyson Campbell
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bartch
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Saints
W 23-21
Home
11/21/2021
Texans
L 22-13
Home
11/28/2021
Patriots
L 36-13
Away
12/12/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
12/19/2021
Steelers
-
Away
12/23/2021
49ers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Dolphins
-
Home
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
L 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
L 37-7
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/19/2021
Houston
-
Home
12/26/2021
New York
-
Away
1/2/2022
New England
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.