Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as they lose to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Titans Patriots 154

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as they lose to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Titans Patriots 154

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

    Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Titans put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
    • The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (365.1).
    • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
    • The Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15) than the Titans allow (24.2).
    • The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).
    • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

    Titans Impact Players

    • This season Ryan Tannehill has racked up 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.
    • Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28 per game).
    • Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 12 TFL and 60 tackles.
    • Zach Cunningham has collected 67 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Janoris Jenkins

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Zach Cunningham

    LB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Denico Autry

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Molden

    CB

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jeremy McNichols

    RB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Greg Mabin

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Davis

    OG

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jayon Brown

    LB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has put up 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) while connecting on 247 of 426 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.1 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has picked up a team-high 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 209 yards, also tops on the team.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has reeled in 48 passes for a team best 540 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 45 yards per game.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.
    • Myles Jack's 82 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Allen has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 56 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Brandon Linder

    OL

    Back

    Out

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nevin Lawson

    CB

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Andrew Norwell

    OL

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Lerentee McCray

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Marvin Jones Jr.

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Josh Allen

    DE

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Shaquill Griffin

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Bartch

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Saints

    W 23-21

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Texans

    L 22-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Patriots

    L 36-13

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    L 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 37-7

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New England

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    2 minutes ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    2 minutes ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    2 minutes ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    2 minutes ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy