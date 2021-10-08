Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Titans
-4.5
48.5
Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats
- The Titans rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Jaguars allow (28.8).
- The Titans average 24.0 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418.5).
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
- This season the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans give up (27.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 321.5 yards per game, 36.8 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Titans allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has 1,054 passing yards (263.5 per game) and a 63.6% completion percentage (96-for-151) while firing five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 109 yards on the ground on 14 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.3 YPG.
- Derrick Henry has churned out a team-high 510 rushing yards (127.5 YPG) plus four touchdowns. He has added 14 catches for 125 yards .
- Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (51.0 per game).
- Harold Landry has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Rashaan Evans' 24 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 16 tackles and four passes defended four this season.
Titans Injuries: Taylor Lewan: Questionable (Shoulder), A.J. Brown: Questionable (Knee)
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 873 yards while completing 57% of his passes, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions (218.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and one touchdown.
- James Robinson has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 238 rushing yards (59.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (22.5 receiving yards per game).
- This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 20 receptions and leads the team with 218 yards (54.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injuries: Myles Jack: Questionable (Ankle), Josh Allen: Questionable (Knee), C.J. Henderson: Questionable (Shoulder), Daniel Ekuale: Questionable (Ankle)
