Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Titans -4.5 48.5

Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

The Titans rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Jaguars allow (28.8).

The Titans average 24.0 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418.5).

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

This season the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans give up (27.8).

The Jaguars rack up 321.5 yards per game, 36.8 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Titans allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has 1,054 passing yards (263.5 per game) and a 63.6% completion percentage (96-for-151) while firing five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 109 yards on the ground on 14 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.3 YPG.

Derrick Henry has churned out a team-high 510 rushing yards (127.5 YPG) plus four touchdowns. He has added 14 catches for 125 yards .

Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (51.0 per game).

Harold Landry has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Rashaan Evans' 24 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 16 tackles and four passes defended four this season.

Titans Injuries: Taylor Lewan: Questionable (Shoulder), A.J. Brown: Questionable (Knee)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 873 yards while completing 57% of his passes, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions (218.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and one touchdown.

James Robinson has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 238 rushing yards (59.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (22.5 receiving yards per game).

This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 20 receptions and leads the team with 218 yards (54.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Myles Jack: Questionable (Ankle), Josh Allen: Questionable (Knee), C.J. Henderson: Questionable (Shoulder), Daniel Ekuale: Questionable (Ankle)

