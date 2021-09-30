The Bengals will look to extend their win streak Thursday night against a winless Jaguars team.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been better than expected to start the season as winners in two of their first three games. They’ll now look to protect their home turf against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

It will be a matchup between two of the league’s rising young quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. Both could be the face of the league at some point. It’s not often that back-to-back top picks square-off on a Thursday night.

How to Watch: Jaguars vs. Bengals

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Jacksonville is currently on an 18-game losing streak. While Lawrence looks to be the guy to get this franchise back on track, he’s struggled at times through his first three NFL games, throwing seven interceptions.

The Jaguars are a team that certainly has the ability to pull off a win in this matchup, but they're considered underdogs. Their defense has also had trouble early in the season, allowing the fourth-most yards per game (418) this season.

The Bengals are looking great other than a close loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. They bounced back last week with an extremely impressive 14-point win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow and former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase have found their spark again in Cincinnati, connecting eleven times through three games for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The Bengals still have a lot to prove, but they have a clear path to a 3-1 start to the season if they’re able to beat the Jags.

In a battle between two young quarterbacks, Thursday night should be filled with highlight plays.

