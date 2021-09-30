September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bengals will look to extend their win streak Thursday night against a winless Jaguars team.
Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals have been better than expected to start the season as winners in two of their first three games. They’ll now look to protect their home turf against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

It will be a matchup between two of the league’s rising young quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. Both could be the face of the league at some point. It’s not often that back-to-back top picks square-off on a Thursday night.

How to Watch: Jaguars vs. Bengals

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Jaguars vs. Bengals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jacksonville is currently on an 18-game losing streak. While Lawrence looks to be the guy to get this franchise back on track, he’s struggled at times through his first three NFL games, throwing seven interceptions.

The Jaguars are a team that certainly has the ability to pull off a win in this matchup, but they're considered underdogs. Their defense has also had trouble early in the season, allowing the fourth-most yards per game (418) this season.

The Bengals are looking great other than a close loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. They bounced back last week with an extremely impressive 14-point win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow and former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase have found their spark again in Cincinnati, connecting eleven times through three games for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The Bengals still have a lot to prove, but they have a clear path to a 3-1 start to the season if they’re able to beat the Jags.

In a battle between two young quarterbacks, Thursday night should be filled with highlight plays.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Sun

just now
Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

just now
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

just now
HSFB Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Bridgeland vs. Cy Woods

30 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia vs. Miami

30 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

1 hour ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy