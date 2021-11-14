How to Watch Jaguars at Colts

In an AFC South matchup, the Jaguars will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Sunday brings a divisional battle between the Jaguars and the Colts as two AFC South teams face off. Both teams are coming into the game with a win last week and a high level of confidence.

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

After a slow start to the season, the Colts have won three of their last four games. With a 4–5 record to this point, they could earn a wild-card spot if everything were to go the right way for them.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been inconsistent but has the ability to keep Indianapolis in any game. Additionally, the Colts have an exceptional running back in Jonathan Taylor, who is currently second in the NFL in rushing yards.

With rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm this season, the Jaguars have struggled. Their 2–6 record is tied for third worst in the NFL, with just two teams having lower win percentages.

However, Jacksonville has won two of its last three games, showing small signs of improvement. The defense will need to step up if the Jaguars are going to win today’s matchup, as the Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most points per game in the league this season.

