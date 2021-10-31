How to Watch Jaguars vs. Seahawks

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jaguars travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a game in which both teams need a win.
    Author:

    The Jaguars and Seahawks enter their matchup Sunday with three wins combined.

    Jacksonville has a 1–5 record but is coming off its first win of the season, 23–20 against the Dolphins, and they are starting to find their footing behind rookie quarterback sensation Trevor Lawrence.

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Jacksonville's win last week, Lawrence threw for 319 yards and one touchdown. Running back James Robinson rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Marvin Jones caught seven passes for 100 yards an a touchdown.

    The Seahawks are 2–5, which is one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They are missing quarterback Russell Wilson due to a finger injury.

    Seattle enters Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Rams, Steelers and Saints. The team's last win came on Oct. 3 against the 49ers.

    Jacksonville ranks six places higher than Seattle in rushing yards per game and eight places higher in total yards per game, but it ranks six places worse in points per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

