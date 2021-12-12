Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Titans look to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the division-rival Jaguars.
    Author:

    Over the last two weeks, the Titans have gone from looking like the best team in the AFC to fighting to stay atop the AFC South. 

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WGFL - Gainesville, FL)

    Live stream the Jaguars at Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tennessee lost star running back Derrick Henry and has struggled since. The Titans have dropped consecutive games to the Texans and Patriots that have dropped their record to 8-4 and just two games ahead of the second-place Colts.

    Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column and avoid an upset against a Jaguars team that has lost four straight games.

    Jacksonville heads to Tennessee looking to finally snap its losing streak. The Jaguars had been playing better lately but were beat handily 37-7 against the Rams last week.

    It has been a tough first year for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, but it could look much better if they can get an upset win over the Titans on Sunday.

    The Jaguars will need to play well, but the Titans have been struggling and could be primed for an upset loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WGFL - Gainesville, FL)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    42 seconds ago
    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    42 seconds ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    42 seconds ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    42 seconds ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    42 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is defended by Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) rushes against Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) and safety Donovan Wilson (6) make the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy