The Titans look to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the division-rival Jaguars.

Over the last two weeks, the Titans have gone from looking like the best team in the AFC to fighting to stay atop the AFC South.

How to Watch Jaguars at Titans Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WGFL - Gainesville, FL)

Tennessee lost star running back Derrick Henry and has struggled since. The Titans have dropped consecutive games to the Texans and Patriots that have dropped their record to 8-4 and just two games ahead of the second-place Colts.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column and avoid an upset against a Jaguars team that has lost four straight games.

Jacksonville heads to Tennessee looking to finally snap its losing streak. The Jaguars had been playing better lately but were beat handily 37-7 against the Rams last week.

It has been a tough first year for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, but it could look much better if they can get an upset win over the Titans on Sunday.

The Jaguars will need to play well, but the Titans have been struggling and could be primed for an upset loss.

