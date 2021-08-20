How to Watch Chiefs at Cardinals

August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chiefs and Cardinals meet up for their second preseason game as both look to fine-tune their respective offenses.
Author:

In a crazy coincidence, the Chiefs and Cardinals both won their first preseason game 19-16. That score that has only happened 47 times in the history of the NFL, and it's amazing that it happened twice in the same week.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSAZ – Phoenix, AZ)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the scores might be crazy, the offenses for both these teams were not. Patrick Mahomes only threw two passes and Kyler Murray didn't play, but both teams were hoping to see more from the offensive side of the ball.

They will look to improve on their performances when they face off in Arizona on Saturday night. The Chiefs know they will be strong this year with Mahomes leading the way, but the Cardinals are trying to show that they belong. With Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals feel like they have an offense that can compete with anyone on their schedule.

The big question for both teams comes on defense. The Chiefs have shown at times that they have potential, but it's easy to play defense when you have a high-scoring offense to fall back on. 

The Cardinals are hoping that JJ Watt can bring some life to a defense that was subpar last year. If the Chiefs' defense improves, they will once again be Super Bowl favorites, while the Cardinals are just looking to compete for the NFC West title against the 49ers and Rams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
20
2021

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSAZ – Phoenix, AZ)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Indiana Fever
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Wings

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
NFL

How to Watch Chiefs at Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

Washington Football Team Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Washington Football Team

Brittany John Force NHRA
Other

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Qualifying

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rays

LLWS5
Other

How to Watch Texas vs Washington in the Little League World Series

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy