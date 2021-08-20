How to Watch Chiefs at Cardinals

The Chiefs and Cardinals meet up for their second preseason game as both look to fine-tune their respective offenses.

In a crazy coincidence, the Chiefs and Cardinals both won their first preseason game 19-16. That score that has only happened 47 times in the history of the NFL, and it's amazing that it happened twice in the same week.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSAZ – Phoenix, AZ)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the scores might be crazy, the offenses for both these teams were not. Patrick Mahomes only threw two passes and Kyler Murray didn't play, but both teams were hoping to see more from the offensive side of the ball.

They will look to improve on their performances when they face off in Arizona on Saturday night. The Chiefs know they will be strong this year with Mahomes leading the way, but the Cardinals are trying to show that they belong. With Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals feel like they have an offense that can compete with anyone on their schedule.

The big question for both teams comes on defense. The Chiefs have shown at times that they have potential, but it's easy to play defense when you have a high-scoring offense to fall back on.

The Cardinals are hoping that JJ Watt can bring some life to a defense that was subpar last year. If the Chiefs' defense improves, they will once again be Super Bowl favorites, while the Cardinals are just looking to compete for the NFC West title against the 49ers and Rams.

Regional restrictions may apply.