The red-hot Chiefs at 11-4 take on the 9-6 Bengals looking to clinch their own division and a playoff berth.

The Chiefs brought their season to an 11-4 record after a monster win against the Steelers last week that helped them secure their division, the AFC West. They are also on pace to win the entire AFC right now.

They are one game up on the Titans for the conference lead.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Bengals are currently on top of their division after a massive win of their own against the division rival and COVID-19-depleted Ravens last week.

Cincinnati hasn't clinched its division yet, being only two games up from the last-place Browns, so wins are still vital for the Bengals, which makes this a must-win for the black and orange.

Cincinnati is the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Joe Mixon), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins) all under the age of 25.

The future there is bright.

We know what Kansas City brings to the table. They have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and Patrick Mahomes has been doing magical things after a rough start to the season.

Kansas City is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -5.5 and a money line of -225. Cincinnati's money line is +190. The total points Over/Under are 49.5 points.

