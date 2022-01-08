How to Watch Chiefs at Broncos

Kansas City looks to regain the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday against the Broncos, who have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Chiefs lost their first game in 10 weeks last week, falling to the Bengals 34-31 on a last-second game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson.

Because of that loss, though, Kansas City fell out of first place in the AFC and out of the first-round bye. For the Chiefs to even have a chance to regain the No. 1 seed, they would need Tennessee to lose and a win against Denver.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Today:



Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The Broncos have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after failing to break .500 on the season, sitting at 7-9 through 17 weeks. They have currently lost three in a row heading into this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 4,569 yards on the year with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Tyreek Hill leads the team in receiving with 110 receptions for 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kansas City is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -10.0 and a money line of -450. Denver's money line is +340. The total projection of points to be scored in this game is 44.0 points.

